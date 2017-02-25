News By Tag
Tim le Lean – new Lead at Tavistock Consulting
Tim brings a wealth of experience, having worked as a Management Consultant for almost twenty years, as well as running his own business. In addition to managing and delivering client projects, Tim has extensive knowledge in business and client relationship development. Since 2002, Tim has worked as an organisational consultant, developing individuals, teams and organisations within a variety of sectors: corporate, central and local government, charity and higher education.
On joining Tavistock Consulting, Tim said:
"As someone with a strong connection to the Tavistock, I am really pleased to have the opportunity to work at such a renowned institution and to lead such a great team. Tavistock Consulting has an incredible track record of helping leaders and organisations develop and thrive and, as an experienced organisational consultant, I look forward to being a part of that."
About Tavistock Consulting
Tavistock Consulting (http://www.tavistockconsulting.co.uk) is a people and change consultancy that identifies and addresses "what's really going on" for today's organisations, teams and leaders. We work under the surface to tackle the hard to reach issues that are limiting performance and help our clients work with that reality to accelerate growth, increase innovation and creative capability to step change performance.
Our collective expertise in individual, team and organisational behaviour change and group dynamics – underpinned by our foundation in clinical work, informs what we do. We are part of the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, which, since 1920, has garnered an international reputation as pioneers of mental health care and education.
We have an exemplary track record working across industry with clients in the private and public sectors, helping them to optimise the potential and success of the operating environment via people. We are the founders of High Performance Teams and Executive Coaching.
Contact
Jiten Barot
***@tavistockconsulting.co.uk
