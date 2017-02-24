News By Tag
Towards a Brighter Future for You, Mankind and Mother Earth
New book. Despite turmoil and breakdown in society and new populist leaders that frighten us we are heading towards a brighter future.
These problems can only be taken by their root if we are going to get lasting solutions, otherwise, we only treat the symptoms. By identifying the core causes to our manmade problems and crises, we can change these «vicious circles» we have entangled ourselves into and create «golden circles».
Even if we see breakdowns in the society, there are also plenty of breakthroughs, which don't receive the same amount of attention. This book seeks to reverse this, by offering several «new» thoughts, referrals to solutions, and ways to improve our lives and society.
The book was first published in print in Norway in autumn 2016. For the first time, it's now published in English. This edition is revised and updated early 2017.
«I read it from cover to cover and felt that it did something to me. It lifts your mind and gives positivity and hope. Truly one of the best I've read in a long time!» - Irene H. Aune
For more info about the book, click here:
https://www.gaiainnovations.org/
Contact
Henning Jon Grini
***@gmail.com
