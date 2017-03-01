Country(s)
Tené Nícole Welcomes Toni D. Rivera To Its Roster Of Stellar Clients
An Activist, Role Model and Motivational Speaker Dedicated To Ending Sexual Exploitation and Human Trafficking
Toni recently founded a non-profit organization, HELPING HAND YOUTH AND ADULT SERVICES, which dedicates its resources to assisting young men and women facing sex, drug and addiction problems. Most recently, Toni's success story has landed her a seat among prestigious businesswomen in media. Guided by her faith in God, a continuous desire to better herself and a sound support system, Toni is a living testament that with determination and faith in God, you can achieve and pursue the life that you dream of.
