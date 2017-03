Tené Nícole Welcomes Toni D. Rivera To Its Roster Of Stellar Clients

An Activist, Role Model and Motivational Speaker Dedicated To Ending Sexual Exploitation and Human Trafficking

--grew up in poverty. Her childhood was derailed by sexual abuse; she was reprimanded and shut out by the people she loved most – her family. In her teenage years, she reached a point where she lacked regard for her personal safety, seeking acceptance and love in all the wrong places – eventually leading her down the path of drug-addiction, sexual exploitation and ultimately kidnapping. Today, Toni has evolved into an ambitious and conscious woman, rehabilitated from a life that could've easily left her another statistic. She stands before you a proud mother, wife and is employed as a medical professional. Her negative experiences fueled her passion and from it, a devotion to helping others, raising awareness and becoming an advocate towards the fight against sexual exploitation & human trafficking.Toni recently founded a non-profit organization, HELPING HAND YOUTH AND ADULT SERVICES , which dedicates its resources to assisting young men and women facing sex, drug and addiction problems. Most recently, Toni's success story has landed her a seat among prestigious businesswomen in media. Guided by her faith in God, a continuous desire to better herself and a sound support system, Toni is a living testament that with determination and faith in God, you can achieve and pursue the life that you dream of.