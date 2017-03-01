 

Tené Nícole Welcomes Toni D. Rivera To Its Roster Of Stellar Clients

An Activist, Role Model and Motivational Speaker Dedicated To Ending Sexual Exploitation and Human Trafficking
 
NEW YORK - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Toni D. Rivera grew up in poverty. Her childhood was derailed by sexual abuse; she was reprimanded and shut out by the people she loved most – her family. In her teenage years, she reached a point where she lacked regard for her personal safety, seeking acceptance and love in all the wrong places – eventually leading her down the path of drug-addiction, sexual exploitation and ultimately kidnapping. Today, Toni has evolved into an ambitious and conscious woman, rehabilitated from a life that could've easily left her another statistic. She stands before you a proud mother, wife and is employed as a medical professional. Her negative experiences fueled her passion and from it, a devotion to helping others, raising awareness and becoming an advocate towards the fight against sexual exploitation & human trafficking.

Toni recently founded a non-profit organization, HELPING HAND YOUTH AND ADULT SERVICES, which dedicates its resources to assisting young men and women facing sex, drug and addiction problems. Most recently, Toni's success story has landed her a seat among prestigious businesswomen in media. Guided by her faith in God, a continuous desire to better herself and a sound support system, Toni is a living testament that with determination and faith in God, you can achieve and pursue the life that you dream of.

