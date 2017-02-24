News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lush green surroundings with premium class living at Godrej the Suites
The unique key feature of this property amongst many others is the presence of a 9-hole Golf Course in it. There is plenty of greenery around in the property like there is a dense green 25 acres of campus. There is an exclusive club house for entertainment. This massive project is developed on 100 acres of land area. There is a beautiful 80% panoramic Golf view all around. There is a Buddh international circuit situated close to this property which is an added feature of this property. This property offers one of the best infrastructure in the whole of Delhi and NCR. The residential apartments come in the configuration of either studio style or 2, 3, 4 and 5 BHK. The size of the residential apartments range from 722 sq. ft. to 1325 sq. ft. of area. Godrej Golf Links the Suites are beautifully designedhouses for premium class of living. There are plenty of amenities involved in the property like Club house, meditation centre, sports facility, kids' play area, swimming pool, gym, landscaped garden, intercom, power back up, 24 hours of water supply, car parking, etc. The homes overlook the beautiful green surroundings that make the environment healthy and liveable.
For sports freak, this is indeed a very good option to stay at. Such properties are rarely developed with so many luxuries and fun-filled activities around. You would surely stay entertained through the day. There is a total of 400 apartments at Godrej Golf links Studio Apartments. The property is well-connected to all important commercial destinations of Noida as well as Delhi. There is a huge metro connectivity which is under construction now. This will ensure a smooth hassle free commutation in all directions from here. This property is situated very close to and is well-connected with Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. The other amenities like proposed nigh safari which is made in Singaporean style and a proposed international airport will provide a great convenience of staying in here. Noida by itself is fast emerging as the hot property destination of India. The world class infrastructure and tremendous growth of this place is inviting fast commercialisation of this city. The best of the amenities is found in Noida.
The starting price of the property is Rs. 38 lakhs and the upper price of the property is Rs. 70 lakhs. Get more information at https://www.360realtors.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse