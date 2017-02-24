 
Lauren Jones's Lauren Lorraine Shoes and Handbags Chosen for Vendetta Vette Movie Trailer

 
TUCSON, Ariz. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Entertainment News:

Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC

Release: Announced on March 1, 2017, Triumph Donnelly Studios has chosen Fashion Mogul Lauren Jones via her Shoe and Handbag Company Lauren Lorraine. Stated yesterday by Exec Chairman DJ Donnelly " Ms. Jones has created an excellent fashion company for Womens shoes, handbags and more. When I saw Ms. Jones line of shoes, handbags I immediately made the decision to have Ms. Jones shoes and handbags as the Official Shoes and Handbags for Vendetta Vette's Official Movie Trailer. Ms. Jones is a fashion mogul who started her very reputable company after an acting career, which is very smart, is a superb business woman that can create such a fine company from scratch to make Lauren Lorraine a strong global brand, that I feel the Female Cast members in the Vendetta Vette Trailer for 2017 would be honored to wear and use Ms. Jones lines of shoes and handbags for her global strong brands, I am so impressed with Ms. Jones, will offer a cameo role as well as the strong female mogul role model in Vendetta Vette, Donnelly stated.

Triumph Donnelly Studios Vendetta Vette will use Suzie Fox Liquid Fashions outfits and will be topped with Lauren Lorraine shoes and handbags for the Official Movie Trailer for 2017.

End.

Triumph Donnelly Studios Press Relations

Jennifer Culver, Press Relations

http://triumphgroupstudios.vpweb.com

(c) vendetta vette all rights reserved

Contact
Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
Jennifer Culver, Press Relations
***@triumphgrpstudios.com
End
Source:Triumph Donnelly Studios LLC
Email:***@triumphgrpstudios.com Email Verified
Lauren Jones Shoes, Lauren Lorraine Shoes, Triumph Donnelly Studios
Entertainment
Tucson - Arizona - United States
