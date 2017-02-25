News By Tag
Monster Motorsport Powerflex Suspension - Better handling and control, your car will feel like new!
Suspension bushes are fitted to cars at all points where the vehicle chassis is joined to a moving suspension component, providing a noise and vibration absorbing barrier between the you and the road.
However, the compound used to manufacture these bushes deteriorates with age, becoming softer and more pliable and increasing tyre wear, braking instability and poor handling.
This is one of the primary ways to tell the difference between a four year old car and a showroom new car.
POWERFLEX bushes, on the other hand, improve your cars' road holding and chassis performance by controlling the amount of unwanted flex in the suspension because it is manufactured from a polyurethane material that outlasts rubber by a factor of ten.
This means that your tyres will have greater contact with the road at all times, improving safety and performance and will be as good if not better at noise, vibration and harshness suppression when compared to rubber.
Monster Motorsport offers Powerflex Purple bushes, made for everyday road use, and Powerflex Black, for track and race situations where only the most precise and accurate components will do the job and do it well.
For further information, please visit http://www.monstermotorsport.com/
