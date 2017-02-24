 
Environmental Health Services, Inc. Looking Ahead To Worst Termite Season Ever Seen Predicted

Two Dangerous New Exotic Species Mating To Potentially Create the Most Destructive Hybrid Termite in the World
 
 
NORWOOD, Mass. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Asian and Formosan subterranean termites are two of the most destructive termite species in the world, responsible for much of the estimated $40 billion in economic losses attributed to termites annually. New Englanderswho own homes in the region have good reason to worry about these pests, with their colonies and level of destruction growing each year. Since their mating swarms usually occurred during different months, the two species never previously came into contact. But recently not only have they have been discovered swarming together, they have already produced a hybrid that is the most aggressiveanddestructivetermiteyet.

Thishybridgrowsmorevigorouslythantheoriginalspecies,formingmuchlargercolonies.WhiletheAsianandFormosantermites are currently confined to the southern US, their range is expanding north. With weather patterns shifting more drastically every year,itevenseemspossiblethattheycouldmigrateevenfurther.

With aggressive insects like these new termites, equally aggressive treatment to combat them is often required to avoid massive damage. Sentricon is one cutting-edge system that utilizes bait termites prefer even more than wood. a better and more precise approach than liquid insecticides because it targets and kills the colony and the queen. The active ingredient in this particular treatment is the first and only termite product to be awarded the Presidential Green Chemistry Award by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It uses only a few grams of active ingredient on each property, compared with a liquid chemical treatment that surrounds a typical structure with more than 200 gallons of diluted insecticide with potentially serious adverse effects to non-target organisms, including humans. This treatment system also utilizes termite bait that is strategically placed in stations by termite specialists only when and where needed to further minimize the amount of active ingredient in the environment. Sentricon is the most effective termite treatment in the industry, and with its low impact on the environment, the primary eco-sensitive solution at EHS.

Environmental Health Services, Inc. is located in Norwood, MA. The company was founded by John Stellberger in 1985 and is dedicated to providing environmentally responsible commercial and residential pest control. Stellberger's forward-thinking approach has made him an industry leader in eliminating nuisances and health threats while pioneering sustainable practices in pest control and general company operations. You can contact EHS at info@ehspest.com or learn more about their services at www.ehspest.com. (http://www.ehspest.com/)

Brian Alexson - Sales & Marketing
781-769-9111
***@ehspest.com
