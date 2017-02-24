 
Invacare release improved, feature rich Pure Bidet

Invacare's personal hygiene range was strengthened today with the release of the new and improved, feature rich Aquatec® Pure Bidet - Modern, luxurious and hygienic!
 
 
Invacare Aquatec Pure Bidet
Invacare Aquatec Pure Bidet
CARDIFF, Wales - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Invacare's personal hygiene range was strengthened today with the release of the new and improved, feature rich Aquatec® Pure Bidet - Modern, luxurious and hygienic!

Ideal for people who are experiencing difficulty with personal hygiene, or for those who are simply seeking added luxury at home, the modern looking bidet fits easily and discreetly to existing toilets, providing a gentle yet effective cleansing solution via a warm water spray.

Some of its key features include:

·         High level functionality through its intuitive control system; including a temperature controlled heated seat

·         Superb range of inbuilt technological features such as an automatic shutdown for greater energy saving

·         Ability to fit to existing toilets using standard pan fixing points

Speaking about the release of the new Aquatec Pure Bidet, Group Product Manager for Hygiene at Invacare Europe, Silke Kustermann said: "The Pure Bidet now has continuous water heating for instant warm water and conforms to WRAS and DIN EN 1717 to give peace of mind to users, knowing their system is safe to connect to public water pipes.  Invacare's Aquatec brand has always been synonymous with quality and this improved bidet will only help to strengthen it."

The Invacare Aquatec Pure Bidet is available across Europe now. To find out more, please visit http://www.invacare.eu.com/aquatec-pure-bidet-70aqpben.

Tags:Invacare, Aquatec, Pure Bidet
Industry:Health
Location:Cardiff - Cardiff - Wales
Subject:Products
