Invacare release improved, feature rich Pure Bidet

Invacare Aquatec Pure Bidet

-- Invacare's personal hygiene range was strengthened today with the release of the new and improved, feature rich Aquatec® Pure Bidet - Modern, luxurious and hygienic!Ideal for people who are experiencing difficulty with personal hygiene, or for those who are simply seeking added luxury at home, the modern looking bidet fits easily and discreetly to existing toilets, providing a gentle yet effective cleansing solution via a warm water spray.Some of its key features include:· High level functionality through its intuitive control system; including a temperature controlled heated seat· Superb range of inbuilt technological features such as an automatic shutdown for greater energy saving· Ability to fit to existing toilets using standard pan fixing pointsSpeaking about the release of the new Aquatec Pure Bidet, Group Product Manager for Hygiene at Invacare Europe, Silke Kustermann said: "The Invacare Aquatec Pure Bidet is available across Europe now. To find out more, please visit http://www.invacare.eu.com/ aquatec-pure- bidet-70aqpben