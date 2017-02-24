Mercedes-Benz Bokeh South Africa International Fashion Film Festival 2017

Now in its 4th year, this prestigious event is set to entertain & educate attendees from 7-8 April 2017 at the flagship Mercedes-Benz dealership in Century City.

Mercedes-Benz Bokeh South African International Fashion Film Festival

Contact

Luxury Brands

***@luxurybrands.co.za Luxury Brands

End

-- Starting with 2 workshop packed days, this year will also see 2 glamorous Oscar Awards styled red carpet evenings. Friday evening hosts the first 8 category awards, followed by the second 8 on Saturday night, & culminating with a glittering after party."We are delighted with our sponsorship of this annual event, as we are currently involved across more than 50 international fashion platforms globally. The parallels between exclusive cars & luxury fashion collections were identified within the group at an early stage, with both worlds showcasing passion, creativity, style, ground-breaking design, the finest materials & first-class technical innovations as critical factors for success." says Selvin Govender, Marketing Director of Mercedes-Benz Cars.For budding film & fashion enthusiasts, directors & creatives the festival line-up promises an informative & inspiring 2 days of seminars, screenings, panel discussions & workshops by leading local and international industry experts in the fashion & film genres."The 2017 Mercedes-Benz Bokeh South Africa International Fashion Film Festival is the most prestigious Fashion Film Festival in the world – leading by example! Once again supported by my talented Bokeh Team we have curated a festival showcasing the best fashion films from the world's top film makers & designers. This year's red carpet events, daytime masterclasses & exhibits, will once again impress our guests & fans. We are celebrating new partnerships & new ideas at Bokeh and invite everyone to take part in the magic. This year's festival is for all brands, agencies, fashion & film enthusiasts to enjoy!" says Adrian Lazarus, Founder & Managing Director of the festival.Brand Manager of Oude Meester; Sihlo Dangazele comments, "We are once again excited to be involved in this amazing event which highlights the international phenomenon of merging fashion & film, so much so that this year we are sponsoring the Best Picture Award by offering a grand prize of a R100 000 4k camera system. This brand alignment fits perfectly with our values and we see a great partnership going forward with ourselves and the Bokeh Team!"Highlights on day 1 include the; a discussion on ethical & sustainable clothing, a make-up master class with internationally acclaimed make-up star,and; the first SA International Hair Championships. While on day 2 attendees can look forward to anmaster class by Carla Ralph of Digital Media Solutions,showcase, and; the South African International Creative Make Up & Body Art Championship."Fujifilm SA is proud to partner with this glamorous event in April." says Eslie Basson, National Sales Manager for. "We have chosen this specific event to showcase our latest innovations in camera technology for both the photographic & film market with opportunities for guests to personally try out the new Fujifilm X-T2 / X-T20 & Instax cameras at our Touch and Try Station, or shoot a picture on our newest arrival to the Fujifilm brand; the medium format GF."The festival's aim of acknowledging & rewarding upcoming fashion & film talent is set to have more impact than ever, with over 512 film submissions this year of which 120 will be screened over the 2 days. The 120 films chosen as the Official Selection will all stand the chance to win some amazing prizes.Amongst the regular Excellence Awards which are presented with the prestigioustrophies, these prizes include the Best Picture Award, sponsored bywhich carries a prize of a R100 000camera system & the Billy Preston Emerging Creative Talent Award of R50 000 which honours young local teams of creatives.Craig Ludwig, COO of Carrol Boyes comments,"is excited about our alignment with the unique genre of Fashion Film, as the artistically crafted short films offer the viewer a concise & at times challenging insight into the real DNA of the brand. We celebrate this originality, passion, daring and self-belief & are proud to present our trophies to the category winners."TheSA International Hair Champs &Body Art and Creative Make up Champs awards together carry a prize to the value of R50 000 & the CTFC Mobile Challenge will offer a hamper of prizes as well.In addition to headline sponsor,, the festival is proud to be aligned with prestigious brands & companies such asand"Label.m is proud to announce our associate sponsorship of the Bokeh Fashion Film Festival, and look forward to selecting the top South African Hair Stylist at The South African International Creative Hair Styling Competition. Our collaboration with fashion originates from our association at London Fashion Week as the Official Hair Care Product, & our international flavour will be represented by our international label.m brand ambassador; Izik Abergel."Raine Tauber, M.A.C Senior Artist says, "At the forefront of trendsetting, we absolutely value our relationships with leading talents from fashion, art & pop culture. This festival consistently delivers a world-class experience that celebrates industry innovation & local talent – we are thrilled to, once again, be involved as its exclusive makeup brand with the opportunity to showcase our unrivalled expertise in makeup artistry."will be offering free hair & make-up applicationswill be providing express manicures for the ladies, andwill offer grooming for the gents during the festival. Whileandwill make sure attendees stay caffeinated & hydrated whilst live music will be supplied by Riccardo Moretti ofThis is a one of a kind fashion extravaganza that you don't want to miss!