Shapoorji Pallonji Astron: A sublime masterpiece of superlative architecture!

 
 
MUMBAI, India - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Mumbai is the financial capital of the country. It is also the city of dreams and the residents of this city have a rich taste. Their demand for world-class living standards is being fulfilled by numerous projects that are modern and plush. One such residential enclave that stands apart from the others is Shapoorji Pallonji Astron located in the Kandivali East area.

This luscious enclave measures a whopping 52 acres that is a rarity from the usual notion that Mumbai city has a lack of space. Shapoorji Pallonji Astron Kandivali is a bold and beautiful rendition that reeks of contemporary architecture and aims to bring international standards of elevated lifestyle to its future inhabitants. It can easily boast of being the city's largest undertaking with the tallest residential twin towers.

The enclave has smooth connectivity with many modes of transport like road, railway, and even air.  It is the epitome of luxury and space. The craftsmanship of the project is evident in the design of the master plan of the site. There are well-crafted zones for leisure, relaxation, enjoyment, and fitness built into the very ethos of the project. There is a club house and many dedicated areas for sports. The landscaped greens make up pleasing environs that paint a picture of exclusive serenity. The campus looks neat and uncluttered with living spaces harmoniously designed with open green lungs. Dedicated car parking and high-speed lifts are wonderful additions here.

On the offer are 2 BHK, 3 BHK (Premium) and 3 BHK (Luxury) dwelling abodes. Each home is a modern abode with a smart layout that seamlessly blends form and functionality. It uses the precious space in a tasteful manner with no compromise whatsoever on comfort & privacy. The designer-touch is evident in the high-end specifications of each apartment. Wide open balconies let you enjoy freshness while you sip a cup of coffee here and gaze at the lovely views.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Astron price is suited to meet the budgets of those who seek a forward-looking lifestyle, one that has abundant luxuries and amenities. It is truly a rich, safe and vibrant community!

For more info:

Call: +91 9953592848

Visit: www.shapoorjipallonjiastron.com

Contact
+91 9953592848
***@gmail.com
Source:Shapoorji Pallonji
Email:***@gmail.com
