3D Imaging Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast and Forecast to 2022

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the 3D Imaging Market is estimated at $4.2 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $25.04 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 29.05% from 2015 to 2022. Growing usage of 3D imaging in machine vision applications of industrial automation, increasing demand for 3D medical imaging and growing usage of technology in products such as smart phones, cameras, television, etc. are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, growing demand for 3D imaging technology in the media and entertainment industry, security and defence industry, use of 3D imaging software in the automation industry are some of the factors contemplated to fuel the market growth. However, high cost of 3D imaging software and solutions is the major restraint inhibiting the market growth. Furthermore, appearance of 4D technology is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the 3D imaging market.Entertainment industry segment is expected to fuel the anaglyph 3D imaging market for their growing demand in video games and theatrical films. North America accounted for the largest share in 3D imaging market followed by Europe. Rapid technological advancements due to considerable research and development activities is the major factor favoring the North American market over the forecast period.Some of the key players in this market include Agilent Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Apple Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Frontop Digital Technology Co., Microsoft Corporation, Tomtec Imaging Systems Gmbh, Zebra Imaging Inc., North Grumman Corporation, Mazor Robotics Ltd., GE Healthcare, Panasonic Corporation , Sony Corporation, Able Software Corporation, Visage Imaging Inc., STEMMER IMAGING Ltd., Infineon Technologies, Google, Inc. and Philips Healthcare.• 3D Display Technologyo Anaglyphyo Autostereoscopyo Stereoscopy• Time-of-flight (TOF)• Stereo vision• Structured Light Imaging• Rendering• Modeling• Target Camera• Free Camera• Hardwareo 3D Displayo 3D Sensor• Professional Cameras• Tablets• Smartphone• Computer• Other Applications• Entertainment• Architecture and Engineering• Security and Surveillance• Industrial Application• Healthcare• Defence and Security• Other End users• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/3d-imaging-market