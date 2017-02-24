 
News By Tag
* 3D Imaging Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524


3D Imaging Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast and Forecast to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* 3D Imaging Market

Industry:
* Reports

Location:
* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the 3D Imaging Market is estimated at $4.2 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $25.04 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 29.05% from 2015 to 2022. Growing usage of 3D imaging in machine vision applications of industrial automation, increasing demand for 3D medical imaging and growing usage of technology in products such as smart phones, cameras, television, etc. are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, growing demand for 3D imaging technology in the media and entertainment industry, security and defence industry, use of 3D imaging software in the automation industry are some of the factors contemplated to fuel the market growth. However, high cost of 3D imaging software and solutions is the major restraint inhibiting the market growth. Furthermore, appearance of 4D technology is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the 3D imaging market.

Entertainment industry segment is expected to fuel the anaglyph 3D imaging market for their growing demand in video games and theatrical films. North America accounted for the largest share in 3D imaging market followed by Europe. Rapid technological advancements due to considerable research and development activities is the major factor favoring the North American market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in this market include Agilent Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Apple Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Frontop Digital Technology Co., Microsoft Corporation, Tomtec Imaging Systems Gmbh, Zebra Imaging Inc., North Grumman Corporation, Mazor Robotics Ltd., GE Healthcare, Panasonic Corporation , Sony Corporation, Able Software Corporation, Visage Imaging Inc., STEMMER IMAGING Ltd., Infineon Technologies, Google, Inc. and Philips Healthcare.

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/3d-imaging-market

Technology Covered:
• 3D Display Technology
o Anaglyphy
o Autostereoscopy
o Stereoscopy
• Time-of-flight (TOF)
• Stereo vision
• Structured Light Imaging
• Rendering
• Modeling

Types Covered:
• Target Camera
• Free Camera
• Hardware
o 3D Display
o 3D Sensor

Application Covered:
• Professional Cameras
• Tablets
• Smartphone
• Computer
• Other Applications

End User Covered:
• Entertainment
• Architecture and Engineering
• Security and Surveillance
• Industrial Application
• Healthcare
• Defence and Security
• Other End users

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/3d-imaging-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:3D Imaging Market
Industry:Reports
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share