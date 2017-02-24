News By Tag
3D Imaging Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast and Forecast to 2022
Entertainment industry segment is expected to fuel the anaglyph 3D imaging market for their growing demand in video games and theatrical films. North America accounted for the largest share in 3D imaging market followed by Europe. Rapid technological advancements due to considerable research and development activities is the major factor favoring the North American market over the forecast period.
Some of the key players in this market include Agilent Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Apple Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Frontop Digital Technology Co., Microsoft Corporation, Tomtec Imaging Systems Gmbh, Zebra Imaging Inc., North Grumman Corporation, Mazor Robotics Ltd., GE Healthcare, Panasonic Corporation , Sony Corporation, Able Software Corporation, Visage Imaging Inc., STEMMER IMAGING Ltd., Infineon Technologies, Google, Inc. and Philips Healthcare.
Technology Covered:
• 3D Display Technology
o Anaglyphy
o Autostereoscopy
o Stereoscopy
• Time-of-flight (TOF)
• Stereo vision
• Structured Light Imaging
• Rendering
• Modeling
Types Covered:
• Target Camera
• Free Camera
• Hardware
o 3D Display
o 3D Sensor
Application Covered:
• Professional Cameras
• Tablets
• Smartphone
• Computer
• Other Applications
End User Covered:
• Entertainment
• Architecture and Engineering
• Security and Surveillance
• Industrial Application
• Healthcare
• Defence and Security
• Other End users
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
