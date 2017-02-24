 
News By Tag
* Gelato
* Luxury Food
* Ice Cream
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bicester
  Oxfordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524

Snowflake Luxury Gelato Launches Summer Pop-up at Bicester Village

Snowflake Luxury Gelato - Serving happiness this summer in new outlet at Bicester Village.
 
 
Snowflake Luxury Gelato at Bicester Village
Snowflake Luxury Gelato at Bicester Village
BICESTER, England - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Snowflake Luxury Gelato is thrilled to share with you that our new pop-up in Bicester Village is now open.  This marks an exciting new chapter in the Snowflake story.

Bicester Village marks the first time Snowflake has stepped outside of London after opening 4 Central London boutiques in just 5 years. Only 45 mins away from London in beautiful Oxfordshire, we will be serving our award-winning gelato, freshly-made waffles, coffee and  thick Italian hot chocolate.

Bicester Village is one of the most luxurious Outlet Shopping Villages in Europe, with more than 130 boutiques of world-famous brands, offering exceptional value. Bicester Village, we look forward to sharing more delicious luxury indulgences with you!

Snowflake Luxury Gelato

Snowflake Luxury Gelato is a producer, wholesaler and retailer of award winning luxury gelato and sorbetto.  They use 100% natural ingredients and flavourings. The gelato is lovingly made using traditional Italian methods.

For more information about the Summer pop-up in Bicester Village - http://www.snowflakegelato.co.uk/boutique-page/bicester-v... or Snowflake Luxury Gelato please get in contact with:

Tim Field, Marketing and Sales Manager
Snowflake Luxury Gelato - http://www.snowflakegelato.co.uk

Contact
Tim Field
Snowflake Luxury Gelato
***@snowflakegelato.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@snowflakegelato.co.uk
Tags:Gelato, Luxury Food, Ice Cream
Industry:Food
Location:Bicester - Oxfordshire - England
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share