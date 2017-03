Snowflake Luxury Gelato Launches Summer Pop-up at Bicester Village

Snowflake Luxury Gelato - Serving happiness this summer in new outlet at Bicester Village.

Snowflake Luxury Gelato at Bicester Village

Tim Field

-- Snowflake Luxury Gelato is thrilled to share with you that our new pop-up in Bicester Village is now open. This marks an exciting new chapter in the Snowflake story.Bicester Village marks the first time Snowflake has stepped outside of London after opening 4 Central London boutiques in just 5 years. Only 45 mins away from London in beautiful Oxfordshire, we will be serving our award-winning gelato, freshly-made waffles, coffee and thick Italian hot chocolate.Bicester Village is one of the most luxurious Outlet Shopping Villages in Europe, with more than 130 boutiques of world-famous brands, offering exceptional value. Bicester Village, we look forward to sharing more delicious luxury indulgences with you!Snowflake Luxury Gelato is a producer, wholesaler and retailer of award winning luxury gelato and sorbetto. They use 100% natural ingredients and flavourings. The gelato is lovingly made using traditional Italian methods.For more information about the Summer pop-up in Bicester Village - http://www.snowflakegelato.co.uk/ boutique-page/ bicester-v... or Snowflake Luxury Gelato please get in contact with:Marketing and Sales ManagerSnowflake Luxury Gelato - http://www.snowflakegelato.co.uk