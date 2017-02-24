News By Tag
Snowflake Luxury Gelato Launches Summer Pop-up at Bicester Village
Snowflake Luxury Gelato - Serving happiness this summer in new outlet at Bicester Village.
Bicester Village marks the first time Snowflake has stepped outside of London after opening 4 Central London boutiques in just 5 years. Only 45 mins away from London in beautiful Oxfordshire, we will be serving our award-winning gelato, freshly-made waffles, coffee and thick Italian hot chocolate.
Bicester Village is one of the most luxurious Outlet Shopping Villages in Europe, with more than 130 boutiques of world-famous brands, offering exceptional value. Bicester Village, we look forward to sharing more delicious luxury indulgences with you!
Snowflake Luxury Gelato
Snowflake Luxury Gelato is a producer, wholesaler and retailer of award winning luxury gelato and sorbetto. They use 100% natural ingredients and flavourings. The gelato is lovingly made using traditional Italian methods.
For more information about the Summer pop-up in Bicester Village - http://www.snowflakegelato.co.uk/
Tim Field, Marketing and Sales Manager
Snowflake Luxury Gelato - http://www.snowflakegelato.co.uk
Tim Field
Snowflake Luxury Gelato
***@snowflakegelato.co.uk
