March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524


Tickets Now Selling!!! The Broadway Musical 'Fela! The Concert; Produced by Smooth FM

 
 
fela-a4-revised-1
fela-a4-revised-1
LAGOS CITY, Nigeria - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The countdown has begun to the biggest and most anticipated Broadway Theatrical Concert Experience, Fela! The Concert.

Connoisseurs of world-class events, SMOOTH FM have now announced the availability of tickets to the concert which will be live in Lagos this Easter April 13th, 14th and 15th 2017.

Starring cast members of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical, the shows promises Afro-beat music lovers and enthusiasts from all over the world unforgettable nights of dance and music by the late Afro-beat maestro.

Dates: Thursday,13th - Saturday,15th April 2017

Venue: Eko Convention Centre

Tickets Info:

VIP - N50,000
Premium - N25,000
Standard - N15,000
General - N5000

Purchase your tickets online at Felatheconcertlagos.com, Quickteller, The Naija Ticket Shop, AfriTicket.
Tickets can also picked up at SMOOTH FM Studios, Terra Kulture, Jazz Hole - Ikoyi & Ikeja and Eko Hotel Lobby.

"Everybody say yeah yeah"

Media Enquiry - esther@bobbytaylorcompany.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EiJpQs9kr3I%20%20%20



