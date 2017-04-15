Tickets Now Selling!!! The Broadway Musical 'Fela! The Concert; Produced by Smooth FM

fela- a4- revised- 1

The Bobby Taylor Company

The Bobby Taylor Company

-- The countdown has begun to the biggest and most anticipated Broadway Theatrical Concert Experience, Fela! The Concert.Connoisseurs of world-class events, SMOOTH FM have now announced the availability of tickets to the concert which will be live in Lagos this Easter April 13th, 14th and 15th 2017.Starring cast members of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical, the shows promises Afro-beat music lovers and enthusiasts from all over the world unforgettable nights of dance and music by the late Afro-beat maestro.Dates: Thursday,13th - Saturday,15th April 2017Venue: Eko Convention CentreTickets Info:VIP - N50,000Premium - N25,000Standard - N15,000General - N5000Purchase your tickets online at Felatheconcertlagos.com, Quickteller, The Naija Ticket Shop, AfriTicket.Tickets can also picked up at SMOOTH FM Studios, Terra Kulture, Jazz Hole - Ikoyi & Ikeja and Eko Hotel Lobby.Media Enquiry - esther@bobbytaylorcompany.com