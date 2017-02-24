News By Tag
IOTAP becomes XperiDo Silver Partner
The two Microsoft Partners have teamed up to provide better solutions to customers by sharing XperiDo's solutions to IOTAP's customer base
"Our goal is to create opportunities for our customers and help them excel," IOTAP's Principal Ismail Nalwala stated. "A majority of our client base relies on the Dynamics platform and XperiDo as a product allows them to create beautiful documents from within Microsoft Dynamics CRM with the data populated directly from the system with one-click functionality."
XperiDo is a server side document generation and delivery platform developed by Belgian Software Development Company Invenso. Invenso, with its flagship product XperiDo, is a Microsoft Partner and provides document generation solutions for Microsoft Dynamics. Invenso builds the kind of business software that people actually love to use. They make software that looks good and works well, all built on a very flexible foundation layer.
For more information about IOTAP or to inquire about how IOTAP can help install or service Microsoft's industry leading business productivity products, visit www.iotap.in or email at marketing@iotap.com.
About IOTAP
IOTAP provides solutions and services to connect, communicate, and collaborate with your internal and external customers, partners and peers across your organization. Our mission is to rapidly deliver scalable IT solutions that enable our customers to transform, create opportunities, and excel. We use a global delivery model and to deliver business enabling solutions. We are working 24x7 to bring to your doorsteps technology innovations that equip you with the skills and frameworks to meet the emerging competitive challenges. A consistent record of repeat customers is a testimony of our remarkable track record, quality, consistency, and outstanding technological prowess. Learn more at http://www.iotap.in.
