WYDR to Launch India Wholesale E-Fair - India's First Live Online Wholesale Trade Event

WYDR, India's largest e-commerce wholesale app plans to launch Indian Wholesale E-Fair for wholesalers and retailers across India.

Subhananda Bera

Subhananda Bera

--• The E-Fair goes live from March 7 to 9, 2017• Wydr expects more than 300 Brand & Manufacturers across categories to participate• With more than 50,000 expected stall visits over the 3 days, the Fair is likely to see hundreds of large bulk deals getting closed• The power of the platform enables a buyer from Salem in Tamil Nadu to "live" engage with a Saree manufacturers in Surat, understand new trends, negotiate and place orders• This event is being organized by WYDR, to mark the completion of one year of business operations: WYDR, India's largest e-commerce wholesale app plans to launch Indian Wholesale E-Fair for wholesalers and retailers across India as it completes one year of operations on 7March, 2017. Wholesalers and manufacturers from across India will get a platform to showcase their product portfolio at this first of its kind virtual live wholesale trade-fair. It will also enable them to interact live with retailers and other bulk buyers.said, "The US $ 400 bn Indian Wholesale segment is seeing a huge shift to Online Sales. By bringing to India the first of its kind Online trade exhibition for independent retailers, Wydr is changing the way buyers and sellers discover each other. We are thrilled with the response we have received from our users on this concept."The E-Fair already has confirmed participation by more than 300 Brands and Manufacturers across categories such as Fashion, Electronics, Auto Accessories and Home Supplies and Decor. These manufacturers will be showcasing some of their best products on the virtual stall.– Wholesalers can respond directly to inquiries from retailers in real time.– The Chat Feature also enables Buyer and Seller to Record a negotiated price on the platform.-– Retailers who visit the E-Fair can also submit their own Wishlist to the top sellers of the country. Wholesalers get first-hand information about what the market is interested in and respond with a sharply focused merchandise.Wydr is also setting up a special team to help visitors navigate through various categories and find the right sellersDevesh further added, "To give the feel of a real-time trade-fair, India Wholesale E-Fair brings the live text/video chat facility for the participants, so that the wholesalers and the retailers can communicate instantly and close deals then and there."Currently India's wholesale trade market is a complex network of lakhs of wholesalers and millions of independent retailers comprising of regional and local micro-networks. The reach is severely limited by geography. In such a scenario, events like the India Wholesale E-Fair provide a much needed Virtual Platform for all parties to engage "live" with each other irrespective of which part of the country they are based out of.About WydrLaunched on March 7, 2016, WYDR has covered considerable ground in the past year. It has not only bridged the wholesalers and the retailers on a mobile based platform but also defined a new sphere of e-commerce in India. With over 200,000 downloads, over 15000 large manufacturers, distributors on the sell side, record of delivering to over 8000 pincodes across 28 states, and a month on month growth of 50 %, Wydr is now the pioneer in the field of B2B mobile based wholesale e-commerce businessMedia Contact:Subhananda BeraMob: +91-8447968915