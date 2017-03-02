News By Tag
Now Health International And Best Doctors Insurance Bolster Global Services
Eighteen months on from the acquisition, solid progress has been made to share best practice and optimise key features from the enhanced scale of the business, as part of longer term plans to integrate the two international private medical insurance (IPMI) providers. The combined business now serves more than 112,000 members located across 200 countries, and the Group has a market leading customer retention rate of more than 86 per cent.
As part of ongoing work to amplify the strengths of the combined business and deliver a truly global service for customers, members now have access to the combined provider network of over one million medical facilities and physicians worldwide. With inhouse service teams located around the world, the Group also now offers 24/7 support to customers of both businesses in multiple languages, including English, Chinese and Spanish.
Since the acquisition, the Group has continued to invest in innovation and added value services as part of a broader move to increase customer retention. This includes plans to shortly offer Now Health International customers access to secondary medical opinion services, which are currently only available to customers of Best Doctors Insurance. Now Health International customers that opt to access USA elective treatment will also now benefit from additional access to a range of the USA's medical centres of excellence, at a more affordable price point.
Collaboration and information sharing across back office functions has also enabled the Group to enhance various business operations, including improved underwriting flexibility and more efficient medical provider management.
"The combination of our two companies creates a top tier specialist international health insurance proposition with complementary products, distribution and geographies. Our vision is to create the best of both worlds for our customers, ensuring access to the fast and efficient service that Now Health International is renowned for, while offering the best quality healthcare that is the heritage of Best Doctors Insurance" said Martin Garcia, CEO of Now Health International/
"Work is ongoing as we continue to integrate both businesses, but we're already making great progress in offering enhanced global services for our customers to showcase the best that the combined business has to offer", added Elizabet Narciandi, Managing Director, Americas, Now Health International/
