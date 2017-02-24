News By Tag
Thecus® Launches New 4-Bay Rackmount N4910U PRO NAS Series
Thecus unveils new Elite Class Rackmount storage for SME market
"Today, small and large businesses alike require more robust and highly dependable storage that can support high workloads and heavy user-access. The new N4910U PRO series delivers powerful performance and stalwart reliability while retaining a highly competitive value proposition."
The N4910U PRO series are powered by the Intel® Skylake Xeon 3.3GHz Quad Core Server CPU, 8GB of resilient DDR4 ECC RAM, upgradable to 64GB and are compatible with the latest high capacity SATA drives and SSDs on the market. They especially cater for heavy multi-threading applications.
Both models are capable of storing up to 40 TB of networked storage space, and can be upgraded with Dual-Port-10GbE network cards enabling lightening fast transfer rates.
The N4910U PRO series include two versions of this model. The N4910U PRO-S has a single standard built in power supply unit, alternatively the N4910U PRO-R offers a redundant power supply.
The N4910U PRO series offers complete data backup and protection capabilities:
Running the latest ThecusOS 7.0, the N4910U PRO series offers a large suite of capabilities and supports a vast amount of 3rd party solution apps as well as complete Scale Out functionality. With Scale Out, businesses can avoid costly revamps of their data centers by flexibly adding additional NAS devices to expand storage capacity.
The N4910U PRO Series offers robust, rapid and reliable SMB/Enterprise storage solutions which further deliver on Thecus' ethos of 'empowering professionals'.
For more information about the N4910PRO-S/R, go to:
http://www.thecus.com/
