Free Logo Design offer ends March, 7th

We are offering a free, customized logo design to one deserving company!

Contact

Dalia

***@dashbrandingandmarketing.com Dalia

End

-- In celebration of our launch, we are offering a FREE LOGO DESIGN to one deserving company. please like and follow us on facebook and twitter to send us a paragraph of why you deserve a free logo.Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dash_BrandingFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/DashBrandingAndMarketing/Website: http://www.dashbrandingandmarketing.com/Please don't hesitate to enter the draw from anywhere in the world. Our company services all types of businesses in need of branding, marketing, and advertising experts.Please like and follow us and send in your messages on or before march 7th 2017 in order to enter the draw and win the free customized logo. and to be able to keep an eye on our news and services.• Per-project pricing.• Consultancy basis.• Monthly / annually retainer fees• Special collaborations with start-ups and non-profit organizations.• Geographically flexible.A branding and marketing agency that aims at raising the standards of existing and future brands by making each name a trendsetter in both its own industry and the marketing & advertising industry.