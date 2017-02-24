News By Tag
Workshop on UK MoD & RAF Agenda Released for Air Mission Planning and Support 2017 in London
Air Mission Planning and Support returns to London in April and will feature a pre-conference workshop led by WhiteFlare Consulting.
•The F-35 Lighting II Joint Programme
•The optimization and development of the Gripen Fleet
•Delivering Effective Air Mission Planning and Support Strategies
•Improving interoperability between partner Air Forces
Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend a half-day pre-conference workshop which will be held on Tuesday 4th April 2017.
Industry focused afternoon workshop:
'Effectively Presenting Air Mission Planning and Support Solutions to the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal Air Force'
12.30pm - 4.00pm
Hosted by Mr. Nick Cox, Director, Defence & Aviation, WhiteFlare Consulting
Reasons to attend:
Understanding the customer decider community in detail is vital to making a timely and effective sale to the UK Ministry of Defence. There are many pitfalls to the unwary and strict rules by which procurement staff have to abide by.
This workshop will illuminate and clarify what can ease the sales process and what vendors can offer to assist the customer through numeral layers of approval before contracts can be signed. If will also cover ways to satisfy urgent operational requirements and conventional procurement routes.
About the workshop leader:
Nick Cox, Defence and Aviation Consultant, formerly Royal Air Force Programme Manager for C-130 Hercules, L1011 Tristar and UK Parachute and Aerial Delivery Capability. UK lead in Multi National C-130J Joint User Group – 7 Nation Partnership to procure and manage upgrades to C-130J capability and through life support.
As the former UK Royal Air Force Programme Manager and Airworthiness Release Signatory for the C-130, Mr. Cox, will be able to guide delegates through the procurement process and pitfalls when attempting to sell services, new capabilities and products to the Ministry of Defence.
For more information or to attend this conference, visit the event website: www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/
For media enquiries, contact Shannon Cargan on +44 20 7827 6138 or scargan@smi-
Air Mission Planning and Support
5th and 6thApril 2017
London, United Kingdom
www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/
