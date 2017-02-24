 
Introducing the European Medical Journal 2.1

 
 
CHELMSFORD, England - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- A warm welcome to the year's first issue of the flagship eJournal, the European Medical Journal. Contained within is a collection of peer-reviewed articles plucked from a plethora of therapeutic areas, aiming to facilitate an interdisciplinary transfer of knowledge and to promote a holistic medical perspective.

Micklewright has authored this edition's feature article in which he focusses on global warming. Briefly touching upon some of the predicted consequences and noting their uneven socioeconomic impact, Micklewright considers the current state of management regarding global warming from a healthcare perspective. Finally, he suggests six simple actions that doctors can take in their daily practice to influence climate change at a grassroots level, such as becoming a 'climate change champion'. It is hoped that this short feature will inspire both action and further consideration of the issue and its potential solutions.

The Editor's Pick for this issue is Estomba et al.'s compelling consideration of the biomedical applications of three-dimensional (3D) printing; this concisely describes the various 3D printing techniques currently available, their limitations and benefits, and looks forward to future uses of the technology. Situated within a rapidly-evolving field, it will be interesting to see how 3D printing continues to be utilised over the coming years.

Alongside this article, a wide range of additional peer-reviewed papers are included. Balakrishnan et al. discuss both the laboratory and clinical aspects of B cell receptor inhibitors which have recently advanced the treatment of B cell malignancies with an emphasis on chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, whilst Kumar presents a brief review of the literature on haemangiomas, followed by a rare case of a calvarial lesion found to be an intraosseous cavernous haemangioma upon excision. The transcatheter repair of congenital heart defects in the young and the anaesthesia techniques utilised in transfemoral transcatheter aortic valve implantation are reviewed by El-Saiedi et al. and Aksoy et al., respectively, while Nilsson provides a brief review depicting the necessary control of cardiovascular risk in Type 2 diabetes mellitus patients, supported by novel trial evidence. Developments in Duchenne muscular dystrophy research are analysed by Van Ruiten et al. and Lee and Lee investigate whether ethnicity plays a role in lower urinary tract symptoms and metabolic syndrome. Finally, Yılmaz and Yılmaz weigh up the current evidence surrounding the management and treatment of antiphospholipid syndrome presentation within the lungs, and Watt and Gulati expound the novel drug treatments for osteoarthritis currently in circulation, including those set to make an appearance in the near future. View online: http://viewer.zmags.com/publication/f42cbf2e#/f42cbf2e/1

It is hoped that this latest issue of the European Medical Journal will prove to be an important and interesting read. Zoë Webster, Publisher at EMJ, said: "Producing this edition of European Medical Journal has been a labour of love and we are very excited to see it published. I look forward to the conversations and new insights that will be generated as a result."

-END-

About the European Medical Journal
The European Medical Journal (http://emjreviews.com/) is an independent company that annually produces a collection of open-access medical eJournals covering therapeutic areas such as Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, and Urology. By combining editorials from key opinion leaders with concise news coverage from the leading congresses within the medical industry, we aim to deliver first-class insight into ground-breaking changes and advances in medicine. The production of our high-quality, peer-reviewed eJournals, and our collaborations with independent clinical bodies result in a dynamic and contemporary tool with which to assist industry professionals across Europe in progressively developing their performance and efficacy.

Contact
Stacey Rivers
***@emjreviews.com
