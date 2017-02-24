Charges on Cash Transactions : An Unfair Trade practice and not justified

Contact

Indian Institute of Finance

***@iif.edu Indian Institute of Finance

-- Prof. Aman Agarwal, Director, Indian Institute of Finance and Executive Editor, Finance India, has urged the government and the Reserve Bank of India to take necessary steps to regulate the charges made by banks on various transactions including cash transactions. The announcement of HDFC, Axis and ICICI banks to levy charges on deposits and withdrawal transactions is not justified as it would promote cash holdings in the economy, thefts and robberies in the country.Some Private banks have announced on Wednesday levying charges of a minimum of Rs. 150 for cash deposits and withdrawals after four free transactions in a month, reviving charges that are kept in abeyance briefly after the government scrapped high value notes in November. HDFC, ICICI and Axis Banks will calculate the fee- aimed at reducing cash dealings-at the rate for Rs. 5 for every Rs. 1000 transacted or Rs. 150 whichever is lower.The three banks will now start levying the fee from the fifth transaction onwards. The charges would be applicable on basic savings account holders and 'most salary account holders and privileged customers are exempt'.Shopkeepers, businessmen including individuals that are salaried class may tend to hold cash beyond their need so as to meet the transactionary, precautionary and speculative needs for money to avoid the charges on transactions. Instead of promoting digital India, the move would become counterproductive and against the interest of stakeholders. Of course, so far, the public sector banks are not making any charges on the cash transactions, however profiteering by private banks may motivate them to introduce such charges claiming to promote digital India.According to Prof. Agarwal, India needs to promote banking habits by giving incentives to the public rather than penalizing, so as to discourage cash holdings by people and traders.According to Prof. Agarwal, on the one hand the government is trying to promote financial Inclusion through it Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and shift cash from pockets of people to banks on the other banks making charges. It would prove to be fatal to the entire cause. Demonetisation was one just noble exercise to promote financial inclusion, squeeze cash and have it placed in banks, which greatly facilitated to tackle the problem of black money, counterfeit currency excess supply of cash/currency in the economy etc despite temporary troubles faced by people in the process of remonetisation.Prof. Agarwal has urged the government and RBI to control and regulate this unfair trade practice before somebody goes to the competition commission for seeking relief.