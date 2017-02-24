 
News By Tag
* Vegas Mall Realty Mall
* Lifestyle
* Benu Sehgal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dwarka
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524


Former DLF Vice President Ms. Venu Sehgal joins Vegas Mall, Dwarka as CEO

Ms. Benu Sehgal will lead the team of Vegas Mall with capacity of CEO to make one of the top 10 mall in India.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Vegas Mall Realty Mall
Lifestyle
Benu Sehgal

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Dwarka - Delhi - India

Subject:
Joint Ventures

DWARKA, India - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Benu Sehgal, the name that 'turned around a mall in six months' as a Senior Vice President of DLF Utilities Limited and Mall Head of DLF Place, Saket has been associated with a new and upcoming venture with the Vegas Mall, Dwarka. She has recently joined as the CEO of the most talked about urban space, Vegas Mall in Dwarka, turning the future of the retail industries into a happening reality.

As the name intimates, Vegas, the most happening place in the industry of luxury and entertainment, has now a prototype in our most beloved NCR Region flaunting the future of malls. It's Vegas Mall. And be sure it's happening. It's happening spreading its boundaries and reaching out to a mammoth area of 13,957 acres of Dwarka. Ms. Benu Sehgal has graced the prestigious position of CEO in the venture of Vegas, soon-to-be one of the top 10 malls across India. A one-liner introduction of the talk of the town venture would be an inspiring urban space comprising of a Mall, a High-Street Retail, a 5-star hotel, a 3-star hotel, serviced suites and a Super plex which will be India's largest multiplex, spanning across 20 lac square feet of developmental area. This will be where LIFE HAPPENS; and spearheading the entire venture is none other than Ms. Benu Sehgal.

Ms. Benu Sehgal has been a name since last five years and advanced the term 'management' excelling in her diverse role. She has the track of selling multiple malls to her name as well as managing and spearheading 5 malls: DLF Place, Mega Mall, Star Mall, City Center Mall & Grand Mall.

Ms. Sehgal, the artist behind the scene; one of the most successful women in NCR region, articulates it magnificently and with precision - "Running a successful mall is both an art as well as science. It requires a perfect blend of the skill set of an artist along with strong business acumen. There is no success mantra as such but understanding your target group besides passion for retail aided by innovative thinking goes a long way." To say the least she has mastered the science as well as the art of running a mall with an absolute success.

Visite us : https://www.vegasmall.in

Contact
shashi
***@lestratege.in
End
Source:Pratham Infratech
Email:***@lestratege.in Email Verified
Tags:Vegas Mall Realty Mall, Lifestyle, Benu Sehgal
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Dwarka - Delhi - India
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share