Former DLF Vice President Ms. Venu Sehgal joins Vegas Mall, Dwarka as CEO
Ms. Benu Sehgal will lead the team of Vegas Mall with capacity of CEO to make one of the top 10 mall in India.
As the name intimates, Vegas, the most happening place in the industry of luxury and entertainment, has now a prototype in our most beloved NCR Region flaunting the future of malls. It's Vegas Mall. And be sure it's happening. It's happening spreading its boundaries and reaching out to a mammoth area of 13,957 acres of Dwarka. Ms. Benu Sehgal has graced the prestigious position of CEO in the venture of Vegas, soon-to-be one of the top 10 malls across India. A one-liner introduction of the talk of the town venture would be an inspiring urban space comprising of a Mall, a High-Street Retail, a 5-star hotel, a 3-star hotel, serviced suites and a Super plex which will be India's largest multiplex, spanning across 20 lac square feet of developmental area. This will be where LIFE HAPPENS; and spearheading the entire venture is none other than Ms. Benu Sehgal.
Ms. Benu Sehgal has been a name since last five years and advanced the term 'management' excelling in her diverse role. She has the track of selling multiple malls to her name as well as managing and spearheading 5 malls: DLF Place, Mega Mall, Star Mall, City Center Mall & Grand Mall.
Ms. Sehgal, the artist behind the scene; one of the most successful women in NCR region, articulates it magnificently and with precision - "Running a successful mall is both an art as well as science. It requires a perfect blend of the skill set of an artist along with strong business acumen. There is no success mantra as such but understanding your target group besides passion for retail aided by innovative thinking goes a long way." To say the least she has mastered the science as well as the art of running a mall with an absolute success.
Visite us : https://www.vegasmall.in
