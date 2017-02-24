News By Tag
Capital Strategy Partners of Tokyo plan expansion in India
Capital Strategy Partners already has small team based in Mumbai where the team currently provides research for offshore funds including Indian equities and BRIC equities.
Capital Strategy Partners' Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Richard McArthur commented on the expansion saying "India is one of the world's largest growth markets and a strategic priority for our firm. The acquisition illustrates our commitment to expand in India and we look forward to working closely to accelerate the growth of the business."
"As index and ETF product demand continues to grow significantly in India, Capital Strategy Partners' expertise and global platform will provide us the opportunity to grow further and enhance our offering for our clients here at Capital Strategy Partners."
"India is only the start of our expansion in the sub-continent, where the growth potential is huge. Eventually, we will look to expand into the Latin American market," added Mr. McArthur, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer of Capital Strategy Partners.
About Us - http://www.capitalstrategypartners.com/
Capital Strategy Partners was founded in 2010 as an investment advisory firm with a strong focus on excellent service, intelligent investment strategies and in-depth research to provide long-term goals for our clients.
In order to assist our clients in truly realising their goals, we offer a comprehensive approach to wealth management that includes not only investment planning, but also incorporates taxes, estate planning and risk management.
Our investment philosophy is grounded on many years of research and, above all, we seek to balance return and risk considerations over longer-term time horizons.
Our managers look to diversify revenue streams and find new opportunities, having fully understood over the past few years how distribution has changed, both globally and locally, and we have strategies aimed at improving revenue and margins, managing regulatory change, risk and volatility.
