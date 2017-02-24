News By Tag
Breast lift surgery –A boon for modern day women
A Breast Lift restores a firmer, perkier and more aesthetically pleasing shape to sagging Breasts. This is not only can improve a patient's appearance by restoring her youthful, feminine proportions.
Medically known as mastopexy, it is a commonly performed cosmetic procedure which aims at removing excess fat, tissues and skin from the breast area bringing them back to their original position. This surgery resolves sagging or drooping of the breasts or breast ptosis. Ptosis of the breasts is a natural occurrence in the process of ageing of the female body. However, there are several other factors which contribute to this condition of breast ptosis. Breastfeeding and pregnancy are some of them.
Many women who are aware of the benefits associated with the breast lift surgery opt for it so that they can have an improved and better shape. Given the excellent results of the surgery, women experience boost in their confidence and self-esteem. It is only when you consult a cosmetic surgeon that you get to know whether it will be performed as a standalone procedure or in combination with other surgeries. One thing you can be assured of regaining lost breast shape and size.
