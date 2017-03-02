R&D Team At World stem cell clinic 's paper on Ocular Progenitor Cells in regenerative Medicine

 
Research Team At World Stem Cell's paper on Ocular Progenitor Cells and Current Applications in Regenerative medicines is approved by Genes & Diseases Journal for publication
 
 
CHENNAI, India - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The World Stem Cell Clinic's research team K.Gokuladhas, N. Sivapriya, M. Barath, Charles H. Newcomer  were gratified that their research was recognized in the field of stem cell research and treatments.

They said Genes & Diseases is an international journal for molecular and translational medicine. The journal primarily focuses on publishing investigations on the molecular bases and experimental therapeutics of human diseases. Their paper "Ocular Progenitor Cells and Current Applications in Regenerative medicines" discusses that in the last few years, it has been recognized that the systemic and local stem cell therapy have been used to treat various diseases like diabetes, eye diseases, foot ulcer, cancer, lung diseases, arthritis, Parkinson's diseases, Alzheimer's diseases, Osteoporosis etc., with better results. It reviews the applications on ocular progenitor stem cells in the treatment of human eye diseases and address the strategies that have been exploited in an effort to regain visual function in the advanced treatment of stem cells without any side effects and also present the significance in advance stem cell research.

The team supports the therapies at World Stem Cell Clinic treating patients working under the guidelines set forth by under ISO 9001:2015 and cGTP  World Stem Cells Clinic ( http://worldstemcellclinic.com ) provides Stem Cell Treatment for stem cell treatment for Autism, COPD, Fuch's disease, Glaucoma, Macular degeneration, PAD, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Scleroderma, Burns, Diabetic foot ulcer, and a Dermatology and Cosmetic Department with the support of  the operating theater, laboratory, doctors and hospitals in Chennai. They endeavor to provide the best care possible at a competitive price while providing documentation of all treatments that can be used to provide better future care and scientific data to the medical industry.

