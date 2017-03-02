Huxford Group says Brazilian industrial companies are the way forward

End

-- Huxford Group's publication canvassed two hundred large and medium-sized Brazilian companies seeking their views on prospective plans. The survey conducts proprietary evidence research to validate investment theses on behalf the analysts at Huxford Group.Huxford Group's Chief Communications Officer commented on the recommendations saying "The survey underscores our focus on investment themes that integrate the insights of equity strategists and equity analysts and highlight our commitment to putting clients at the forefront of the most-timely investment debates here at Huxford Group.""Three years ago, Brazil hosted a very successful World Cup and last summer, Rio hosted again, a very successful Olympic Games. So in terms of infrastructure and revenue, Brazil is of strategic importance to Huxford Group and our clients" the Chief Communications Officer of Huxford Group.About Us - http://huxfordgroup.com/about-us/As an independent investment advisory firm, Huxford Group can offer financial planning and diversified, risk-managed investment to a variety of investors. Designing investment solutions, while assessing risks aligned with our clients' investment styles is our goal. By providing these solutions, we can assist our clients to pursue their personal financial goals.Each and every portfolio constructed at Huxford Group, it is tested under a variety of hypothetical markets and economic conditions. Despite having over $2.8 billion in client assets, we can continue to provide prominent solutions in order to preserve and grow client's wealth.Being an independent firm means that we are not tied or limited to any one particular financial provider product or investment opportunity. For our clients, it means that we can gain the best investment values available, as well as institutional mutual fund shares, and of course, discount brokerage trading. We have positioned our investment advisory and retirement plan administration fees to strengthen our client's investment returns.