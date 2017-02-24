The Trade Show Chronicles - a new way to become an exhibition expert

The Trade Show Chronicles is a unique book - written like a novel, it teaches you everything you need to know about business event management while following the fictional story of Andrew, young salesman in charge of his company's booth.

Julien Rio

Julien Rio

myfairtool announces the launch of its founder's new book:The Trade Show Chronicles is a novel following the story of Andrew, young sales in charge of the organization of his first exhibit. With him, you will discover the traps and strategies of event planning and experience the entire exhibitor journey, before, during and after the show.The book covers every aspect of a good trade show strategy – budgeting, planning, booth location, construction, furniture, design, lighting, marketing, promotion, booth etiquette, lead qualification, lead capture, follow-up emails, sales funnel management, prospect conversion, results tracking, debriefing, and so on.Immerse yourself in the world of Andrew and learn with him the best approach to trade show exhibit management while entertaining yourself. The book also contains a takeaway section filled with practical tips and insights you could directly apply to your own strategy to boost your ROI, reduce your costs and increase your efficiency.The author, Julien Rio, is a trade show expert who went through a similar experience with his fictional character in the early days of his career.

President, Expert, Trainer| The Hill GroupWant to learn how to exhibit successfully?You could find a bunch of checklists, get some tips from your social network, or learn-by-doing (which could take a while).But if you want a different way to learn best practices for an exhibitor; planning, managing (tasks and people) and executing with efficiency, take a journey through a clever narrative that is packed with real-life situations, issues, and personalities. I am talking about Julien RIO's new book, The Trade Show Chronicles.You won't get Top 10 Lists, or Dos and Don'ts. What you will get is a well developed storyline that follows Andrew, a fictionalized character that any event or trade show manager can relate to. As you travel with Andrew through the complete process of producing a successful exhibit, you will get entertained and educated at the hand of the author, Julien RIO. He knows a lot and knows how to present it in an engaging story format. Enjoy and learn.

Experiential Marketing Strategist | SkylineThe Trade Show Chronicles perfectly depicts the complexities of the trade show industry and how difficult it can be to navigate. Many companies find themselves in situations similar to Andrew's where they are in charge of a large trade show project and have no idea where to start. Whether you are just beginning to manage your company's trade show program or have been in the industry for years – The Trade Show Chronicles is a relatable guide that provides crucial information that will help even the most seasoned planner cultivate an impactful trade show program.

Trade Show Business Consultant| Event & Exhibition Subcontractors World WideThis is a complete masterpiece from A-Z for everyone who plans to exhibit or even visit an event, and make useful notes for future business plans. It is an amazing imaginary journey, and at the same time there´s so much in common with real life companies expo preparations.Julien Rio is a true event & expo professional and his clear thinking connected to wide personal industry knowledge can be shaped to the form of this great reading experience. You want to be an event pro? Then do not miss this book!

Trade Show Expert | TradeshowLeadsToSales.comNot everyone gets to experience the entire tradeshow, from beginning to end and after. This walk through the complete process will be reminiscent for many readers.