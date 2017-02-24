GB Entrance – Providing Repair, Maintenance & Installation Of Industrial & Pedestrian Shutter Doors

logo

End

-- GB Entrance has offices in Lancashire and Yorkshire, but its service area spans across the length and breadth of North England. The company has qualified, certified and well-trained engineers across the North England zone to be able to provide competitive repairing, maintenance and installation of pedestrian doors as well as automatic doors and industrial roller shutters. The company offersas well for facilities that require an advanced entry mechanism.As a comprehensive solution provider in its niche, GB Entrance offers bespoke doors and windows solutions. It has an elaborate product range that includes automatic doors, pedestrian doors, advanced security access systems, and more. For clients looking for insulated doors that are fire proof, GB Entrance can provide installation services for high end roller shutter doors, folding shutter doors, steel hinged doors, roller shutter grilles, high speed automatic doors, and more. To back its installation services for all its clients, the company has an extensive system in place to provide maintenance and repairing services that follows all the access, environment and safety requirements.GB Entrance offers customized solutions for shops, showrooms, stores and other kind of retail and commercial outlets. The doors and window solutions provided ensure top notch security of the valuables inside and help with the comprehensive protection of the staff in case of any kinds of emergencies. GB Entrance has a very competitive and straightforward pricing of its products and services without any hidden clauses or charges.It ensures the clients are able to make the most from their budget without having to overspend. The company has a team of highly qualified professionals, such as support team, sales team, design team, site engineers, fabrication experts, welders, and more. The experienced and professional team of the company helps in ensuring that the customers always get the best products and services at affordable pricing. It is what has helped GB Entrance achieve remarkable growth over the years.The customer service department of the company is brisk and attentive, ensuring that the customers get the feedback within 24 hours of them contacting the company. The company does the FOC and send quotes to the clients within a day's time in most of the cases, and any and all technical or general queries are resolved and answered within a span of day or two.GB Entrance is a leading service provider in the North England when it comes to supplying, repairing, maintenance and installation of any kind of industrial, commercial or residential doors or windows.Contact the company by calling at 0844 381 9299 or visitfor more details.