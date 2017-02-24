News By Tag
GTA Translation provides Professional Translation Services in Canada
GTA Translation Services, a company offering translation services across a wide range of sectors, is a provider of professional translation services in Canada.
Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, GTA Translation Services has a global reach. The company focuses its expertise in the financial sector, the legal industry and in technical fields such as engineering, and possesses the capabilities to perform literary translations as well. They are the go to people for English to French and French to English translations. The team of experienced translators, editors and proofreaders work together to achieve their goal of delivering accurate and culturally sensitive translations. Their translation process is subject to a rigorous quality control. For sensitive documents, clients can benefit from an additional quality control step as another reviser intervenes in the process.
What differentiates them from other translating agencies is that their process systematically includes: Document revision by at least two professionals;
The Director of Communications at GTA Translation Services commented, "To ensure an accurate translation and a prompt delivery any project, we communicate with the client on an ongoing basis. We remain in touch with the client so we know if his requirements have changed and to make sure that we are translating within the appropriate context for the specific project. If the document has changed or if the client needs a rush delivery, we can help." He also added that, "Once the document is received, a task completion schedule is established and it is assigned to the appropriate professional."
Stay ahead of the game by choosing a partner who can deliver a high-quality project promptly. As a provider of professional translation services in Canada, GTA translation Services guarantees a customized translation solution that reflects company culture. A free quote can be obtained by visiting https://www.gtatranslation.com/
ABOUT GTA TRANSLATION
Based in Mississauga, Ontario, GTA Translation Services offers professional translation services in Canada from English to French and French to English. Their main goal is to ensure that all the communication requirements of their clients, in French and English, are met in a timely fashion. The diversity of their team and network enables them to strike the right balance between style and a faithful rendering of the text. They also offer a money back guarantee in the unlikely event that the requested project is not delivered on the agreed delivery date. GTA translation never discloses, sells or leases to any third party any personal information, unless required to do so by law.
