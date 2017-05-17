News By Tag
We Are the Worldwide Women's Film Festival
This exciting two day film festival is open and accepting submissions to celebrate and award filmmakers, focused on women in prominent cast and crew roles.
The two-day festival will include on day one a grand opening event with a social hour, feature film, and after-party for attendees. On day two, two theatres will be running from morning to night accepted film submissions to the event.
Worldwide Women's Film Festival educates, supports, and empowers women in the collaborative endeavor of filmmaking while we shine a light on women's stories and diverse experiences. Qualified films will have women in at least one key creative role: Writer, Producer, Director, Cinematographer, Editor, and Composer. Also for consideration will be films with story lines focused on women and/or films with women lead roles.
Film Submissions are currently being accepted and can be submitted via the websites: https://filmfreeway.com/
The Awards list, subject to change, will include the following: Best Feature Film, Best Short Film, Best Documentary Feature, Best Documentary Short, Best Student Feature Film, Best Student Short Film, Best Student Documentary Feature, Best Student Documentary Short, Best Actor (Female), Best Actor (Male), Best Ensemble cast, Best Director, Best Web Series, Best Horror, Best Thriller/Action, Best Animation film, Best Sci-Fi, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Music Score, Audience Award – Feature, Audience Award – Short, and Best Music Video.
Kim Huenecke's vision to help support and promote women in film was the idea that helped to bring this festival to reality. Along with the business and organizational support from Chronic Behavior LLC, local and regional businesses, and other film community members, the festival undertaking will be focused on industry growth, education, and promotion of others.
Connect to the website www.wwfilmfestival.com to receive updates and new information as it becomes available.
WORLDWIDE WOMEN'S FILM FESTIVAL … WWFF was established in 2016 and is focused on highlighting the talents of women filmmakers from all over the world. The organization wants to be an epicenter in the film industry for recognizing the wide array of talents and quality content that is being created by women and other filmmakers collaborating to support women in the film and entertainment industry. Website: www.wwfilmfestival.com
CHRONIC BEHAVIOR LLC … Chronic Behavior was established in 2010 and the main purpose is serving others and making a difference. Their focus to help clients, especially artists in film, fashion, arts, music, and entertainment, is in the following areas related to promotions and marketing for Social media campaigns, Targeted social media, Press releases, Advertising campaigns, Develop brand awareness, Event management. Based on the exact services required or needed, fees are associated to the related services. Website:
KIM A. HUENECKE, FESTIVAL CO-FOUNDER … is an actor known for her work in the local film community with several short films, feature films as well as projects that are planned for release in 2017 and Dark Dignity which premiered in Jan 2017. She volunteers in the local community working with other local film festivals and women's organizations. She is an advocate for others and loves to highlight the good things that are happening in the community.
EVA LOUIS, FESTIVAL CO-FOUNDER … is a producer, writer and actor known for her work in the local film community with several short films, feature films as well as projects that are planned for release in 2017 (Chained, Desperado Noir, The Last Responders) and Dark Dignity which premiered in Jan 2017. She has specialized in social media, marketing and promotions of artists and individuals in film, fashion, arts, music, and entertainment. Eva works with several film festival systems as well as entertainment platforms with evolving connections in the industry nationwide. In addition to her work in film and marketing, Eva works with Phoenix Fashion Week and is also on the board of directors for Arizona Apparel Foundation (non-profit)
Information contact:
Kim Huenecke (602) 525-3012
Eva Louis (480) 577-7653
E-mail: worldwidewomensfilmfestival@
Contact
Chronic Behavior LLC
***@chronicbehavior.com
