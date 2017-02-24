Discount on Global Intraocular Lens Market Valid upto 31 March 2017

Bharatbook announces a report on "Discount on Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market". This Report help industry consultants, intraocular lens manufacturers, suppliers and distributors align their market-centric strategies

Global Intraocular Lens Market is highly saturated with key players holding dominant positions. Intraocular lens market has been growing at a moderate rate over the last five years on account of rising healthcare expenditure, increasing diagnostic cases of blindness, and number of cataract surgeries performed. During 2015-20, intraocular lens market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate on account of higher cases of cataract especially in emerging markets. Moreover, number of ophthalmologists-per patient ratio are increasing to deliver large number of cataract surgeries per day basis and meeting the surging demand.According to research report, "Global Intraocular Lens Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2015-2020F)- (By Type – Standard and Premium, Value and Volume - By Region, By Country, Key Players – Strategy, Financial Performance)"Global intraocular lens market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~8% during 2015 - 2020. On the basis of market segment, the market has been segmented into two categories, namely, Standard and premium.In 2015, standard lens comprised of around 47% share of the overall market owing to the provision of reimbursement (in terms of medical insurance) and lack of economic affordability by majority of the population for premium lens in emerging markets. Few of the leading companies operating in pharma retail market in India include Alcon, Abbott Medical Optics, Bausch+lomb, Staar Surgicals, Rayner .