Industry News





Discount on Global Intraocular Lens Market Valid upto 31 March 2017

Bharatbook announces a report on "Discount on Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market". This Report help industry consultants, intraocular lens manufacturers, suppliers and distributors align their market-centric strategies
 
 
MUMBAI, India - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Executive Summary
Increased Consumption of intraocular lenses is largely supported by the surging cases of cataract, being the major cause of blindness

Global Intraocular Lens Market is highly saturated with key players holding dominant positions. Intraocular lens market has been growing at a moderate rate over the last five years on account of rising healthcare expenditure, increasing diagnostic cases of blindness, and number of cataract surgeries performed. During 2015-20, intraocular lens market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate on account of higher cases of cataract especially in emerging markets. Moreover, number of ophthalmologists-per patient ratio are increasing to deliver large number of cataract surgeries per day basis and meeting the surging demand.

According to research report, "Global Intraocular Lens Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2015-2020F) - (By Type – Standard and Premium, Value and Volume - By Region, By Country, Key Players – Strategy, Financial Performance)" Global intraocular lens market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~8% during 2015 - 2020. On the basis of market segment, the market has been segmented into two categories, namely, Standard and premium.

In 2015, standard lens comprised of around 47% share of the overall market owing to the provision of reimbursement (in terms of medical insurance) and lack of economic affordability by majority of the population for premium lens in emerging markets. Few of the leading companies operating in pharma retail market in India include Alcon, Abbott Medical Optics, Bausch+lomb, Staar Surgicals, Rayner .

Scope of the Report
Global Intraocular Lens Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2015-2020F) - (By Type – Standard and Premium (value and volume, By Region, Value Chain, Key Players, Regulatory Overview, Margins and Revenue Contribution) analyses the following aspects of global intraocular lens market:
• Global intraocular market size, Share & Forecast
• Segmental Analysis – Standard and Premium
• Region – Sizing, Growth, Forecast
• Market Entry Strategies for Domestic/Foreign Players
• Policy & Regulatory Landscape
• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Why You Should Buy This Report?
• To gain an in-depth understanding of global intraocular lens market
• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years
• To help industry consultants, intraocular lens manufacturers, suppliers and distributors align their market-centric strategies
• To gain insights on the prevalent market entry strategies in intraocular lens market for domestic as well as foreign companies
• To obtain research based business decision and add weight to presentations and marketing material
• To gain competitive knowledge of leading players
• To avail limited customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

To report Read at: https://www.bharatbook.com/medical-devices-market-researc...
Related Reports: https://www.bharatbook.com/market-research-report/medical...=

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.
In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.
Contact us at:
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Websites: https://www.bharatbook.com
Our Blog: https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/

Media Contact
Sandhya Nair
+91 22 27810772 / 27810773
***@bharatbook.com
End
