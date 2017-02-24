News By Tag
Misaki Biotech - CO2 Supercritical Fluid Extraction
CO2 pressurized, heated to supercritical state, will have a low surface tension, low viscosity, high diffusion and high-quality transmission efficiency characteristics, and because of non-toxic, colorless, odorless.
General plant extracts are usually solvent extraction, or the use of high-temperature distillation, and we use the world's most advanced equipment - supercritical fluid technology extraction.
CO2 supercritical fluid extraction technology controls the temperature of at least 31.265 degrees C, the pressure at least 7.18 atm, the laboratory equipment can reach to 1000.00 atmospheric pressure.
The extract does not use the solvent to purify, therefore the product does not have the solvent residual, is the green product, suits uses in the food, the nutrition product, the cosmetics and so on the product.
Our service :
1. Compliant with PCPC (formerly CTFA: Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Fragrance Association)
2. Green environmental protection process and advanced supercritical extraction technology
3. Cosmetics and care products OEM / ODM foundry
4. With the national health departments to apply for permission
Contact
Sunnty Horng
+886-7-710-8999
***@misaki-biotech.com
