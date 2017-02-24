 
Misaki Biotech - CO2 Supercritical Fluid Extraction

CO2 pressurized, heated to supercritical state, will have a low surface tension, low viscosity, high diffusion and high-quality transmission efficiency characteristics, and because of non-toxic, colorless, odorless.
 
 
SINSING DISTRICT, Taiwan - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Misaki Biotech has the world's most advanced supercritical fluid plants extraction technology and equipment, can reach to 1000pa atmospheric pressure, extraction of plant extracts of high quality, green, no chemical residues, by the international association of highly recognized industry and become the designated laboratory of the association .

General plant extracts are usually solvent extraction, or the use of high-temperature distillation, and we use the world's most advanced equipment - supercritical fluid technology extraction.

CO2 supercritical  fluid extraction technology controls the  temperature of at least 31.265 degrees C, the pressure at least 7.18 atm, the laboratory equipment can reach to 1000.00 atmospheric pressure.

The extract does not use the solvent to purify, therefore the product does not have the solvent residual, is the green product, suits uses in the food, the nutrition product, the cosmetics and so on the product.

Our service :

1. Compliant with PCPC (formerly CTFA: Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Fragrance Association) / INCI / GMP
2. Green environmental protection process and advanced supercritical extraction technology
3. Cosmetics and care products OEM / ODM foundry
4. With the national health departments to apply for permission

http://www.misaki-biotech.com

Contact
Sunnty Horng
+886-7-710-8999
***@misaki-biotech.com
Misaki Biotech / Taiwan
Email:***@misaki-biotech.com Email Verified
Cosmetics OEM/ODM, Essential Oil, Health Food
Beauty
Sinsing District - Kaohsiung City - Taiwan
Subject:Services
