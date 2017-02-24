News By Tag
USBDriveDataRecovery.com releases USB Drive Data Recovery Software to recover deleted files
USB Drive Data Recovery Software provides facility to recover deleted file and folders from all type of pen drive storage media
USB drive data recovery software is safe, easy and read only utility to recover deleted and missing files from all type of pen drive storage media. Software uses advance disk scanning technique to search and recover lost files from USB drive storage media. Pen drive data recovery program is useful to recover data lost due to improper device handling, logical error, hardware failure, power fault, accidentally formatted or corrupted pen drive storage media or any other similar data loss reason. Software supports all major brands of pen drive storage media including Kingston, Transcend, Toshiba, SanDisk, Super media, Super Flash, Jet Flash, HP, Sony, iBall, IBM and other popular brands.
Software Features:
1. USB drive data recovery software provides facility to recover data from formatted, corrupted and logically damaged pen drive storage media.
2. Software helps to recover data even when "USB drive not formatted" error message is displayed.
3. Software supports recovery of lost text documents, word files, videos and other multimedia files from pen drive storage media.
4. Pen drive data restoration application provides fast and comprehensive data recovery from USB drive data saved in different file formats.
5. Software provides option to save recovered data at user specified location on computer system.
6. Pen drive data recovery utility is easy to use and does not require any extra technical knowledge to operate it.
For more information:
Visit: www.usbdrivedatarecovery.com
Email: support@usbdrivedatarecovery.com
