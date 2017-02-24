YUP Card: Sponsoring the Annual Cultural Fest of National Law University, Dwarka

YUP Card announces to be the privilege partner of the annual cultural fest of National Law University, Dwarka. Additionally, the start-up is sponsoring another event, known as the Scavenger Hunt for the same institute.

-- The premier college student discount card provider in Kolkata and Delhi, YUP Card made a recent announcement that they are going to sponsor the annual cultural fest of National Law University. The event is going to take place at Dwarka, in Delhi. Besides the main event, YUP Card also takes pride in sponsoring a subsequent event, known as the Scavenger Hunt.As it says, life happens at college. Lectures, fests, exams and parties constitute an integral part of a student's life and when it comes to YUP Card, they know well how to quench the demands of the college-goers. YUP Card offers numerous discounts at various cafes, spas, restaurants, lounges, parlours and on everything that one can possibly think of. Recently, YUP Card has been busy sponsoring fest activities around various reputed colleges and educational institutes across the Delhi region. Being an organization that is up for everything which represents young and bright, YUP Card now stretched its helping hand to the fest enthusiasts.The annual cultural fest that YUP Card is sponsoring is going to take place on the campus of National Law University, at Dwarka, Delhi. The fest dates declared are 3, 4and 5March 20117. Along with sponsoring the fest, YUP Card is also patronizing another event, known as Scavenger Hunt, which is a party game quite similar to the treasure hunt. Both these events will take place at the institute's Dwarka campus.Annual college fests are great to enjoy jaw-dropping performances, spellbinding jam sessions and scrumptious food delights. Moreover, winning a fest event and flaunting that shiny piece of metal is an adrenaline-rush feeling that everyone wants to feel, at least once in a life. The representatives of YUP Card has always tried to make dreams of youngsters a flourishing reality, therefore time to time they prefer arranging and sponsoring such talent-picking events to boost the confidence of younger hearts.YUP Card is a web-based business provider that excels in providing college students huge discounts at various restaurants, cafes, spas, gyms, launderettes, lounges, etc. They offer a special card, which when used can add up discounted offers and deals. This card is valid in almost all popular sassy hangout spots across Kolkata and Delhi, as these are the two places where YUP Card has opened their networks. To subscribe to this card, one needs to pay a fee of 499/-, which will be valid for a year. Swipe the card whenever required, provided the user is a college student.Neogen Privileges31, G.C Avenue, 3rd Floor,Kolkata – 700013+91 - 33 - 4000 73001759 First Floor, Lakshmi Narayan St,Chuna Mandi, Paharganj,Delhi 110055097178 78799hello@yupcard.com