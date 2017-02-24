 
Industry News





In-Depth Analysis of Ultrafast Access Technologies Focusing on Their Technical, Economic

 
 
ALBANY, N.Y. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Telecommunication network have now become the nervous system of the modern world. Today, in this technology driven world, telecommunication network and High-speed Internet infrastructure are considered as raw materials for both economic and social purposes. Also, there are different technologies and networks are available that are booming today. A new research report titled "Ultrafast Access Technologies- Broadband Rollouts & Future Plans" gives a detailed study on operators' current ultrafast broadband infrastructure and future strategies, for each technology. Additionally, the report presents a comparison of different technologies' technical capabilities and provides the pros and cons of each technology. It also provides insights into the main technical, economic and strategic issues relating to ultrafast access technologies.

Through this study, the readers will get major information's about the different ultrafast access technologies that are thriving today in the global market. It gives the industrial standards that govern these different technologies and also gives the information that several operators have released about ultrafast access technologies. Moreover, the report examines the rollout status published on deployments of the different technologies from various operators. It features in the telecom market's regulatory and competition issues in the internet access market.

Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&r...

Furthermore, the report follows the classic industry and market analysis tools like competition analysis, strategic strengths, segmentation, assessment, modeling and forecasts. It includes the expertise of specialists who give their own analytical estimate on related matters. The findings further state that the future prospect provided for ultrafast Access technologies will surely grow substantially and make its global presence very soon.

Ultrafast broadband (UFB) technologies delivers a download speed of more than 1 Gbps over the Internet connection, are presently available on three types of network, such as


• FTTH optical fiber networks,
• Upgraded cable networks with coax in the last mile,
• Copper twisted pair networks (phone lines)

FTTH (fiber to the home) networks is the most dominant and future-proof technology today. If FTTH networks are to deliver speeds of 1 Gbps and above, then, cable connections is to be upgraded to the DOCSIS 3.1 standard. For Copper twisted pair networks to be upgraded, G.fast technology can be used. Some experts also estimated that broadband wireless networks will eventually provide a solution for Ultrafast Access Technologies.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/ultrafast-access-...

Furthermore, the report also highlights key companies operating in this vertical. It includes: Altice, AT&T, Bright House, Mediacom, Deutsche Telekom,  NetCologne, Nokia, Numericable, ONO/Vodafone, Orange, Proximus, Rogers, SFR, Time Warner Cable/Charter , Networks, BT, Cablevision, Voo, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Com Hem, Telecable, Comcast,Cox, DirecTV, DNA, Euskaltel, Facebook, Google, Huawei, Kabel Deutschland Group, KBRO, LG U+, Liberty, SFR, SK Broadband, Suddenlink, Swisscom, Telekom Austria, Telenet, Unitymedia, Virgin Media, Windstream, Ziggo.

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/) (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of Market Research Reportshas been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street
Albany, NY 12207
United States
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel : +1-518-621-2074
Email : press@marketresearchhub.com
Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub
