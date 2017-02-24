News By Tag
In-Depth Analysis of Ultrafast Access Technologies Focusing on Their Technical, Economic
Through this study, the readers will get major information's about the different ultrafast access technologies that are thriving today in the global market. It gives the industrial standards that govern these different technologies and also gives the information that several operators have released about ultrafast access technologies. Moreover, the report examines the rollout status published on deployments of the different technologies from various operators. It features in the telecom market's regulatory and competition issues in the internet access market.
Furthermore, the report follows the classic industry and market analysis tools like competition analysis, strategic strengths, segmentation, assessment, modeling and forecasts. It includes the expertise of specialists who give their own analytical estimate on related matters. The findings further state that the future prospect provided for ultrafast Access technologies will surely grow substantially and make its global presence very soon.
Ultrafast broadband (UFB) technologies delivers a download speed of more than 1 Gbps over the Internet connection, are presently available on three types of network, such as
• FTTH optical fiber networks,
• Upgraded cable networks with coax in the last mile,
• Copper twisted pair networks (phone lines)
FTTH (fiber to the home) networks is the most dominant and future-proof technology today. If FTTH networks are to deliver speeds of 1 Gbps and above, then, cable connections is to be upgraded to the DOCSIS 3.1 standard. For Copper twisted pair networks to be upgraded, G.fast technology can be used. Some experts also estimated that broadband wireless networks will eventually provide a solution for Ultrafast Access Technologies.
Furthermore, the report also highlights key companies operating in this vertical. It includes: Altice, AT&T, Bright House, Mediacom, Deutsche Telekom, NetCologne, Nokia, Numericable, ONO/Vodafone, Orange, Proximus, Rogers, SFR, Time Warner Cable/Charter , Networks, BT, Cablevision, Voo, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Com Hem, Telecable, Comcast,Cox, DirecTV, DNA, Euskaltel, Facebook, Google, Huawei, Kabel Deutschland Group, KBRO, LG U+, Liberty, SFR, SK Broadband, Suddenlink, Swisscom, Telekom Austria, Telenet, Unitymedia, Virgin Media, Windstream, Ziggo.
