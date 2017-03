KRAVIS CENTER Guarantees Music, Music, Music Throughout April with Memorable Concerts

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man

-- KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTSGuarantees Music, Music, Music Throughout Aprilwith Memorable Concerts and Broadway HitsTHE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, KINKY BOOTS, Anna Bergman, Chris Botti, Marissa Mulder,The Four Tops & The Temptations, The Soul Crooners, Lysander Piano Trio, Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater,Michael Feinstein & the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra, Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions & More(West Palm Beach, FL – March 1, 2017) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts continues its star-packed 25th anniversary season in April 2017 with an amazing array of musical performances from Broadway to Motown, from classy Nat King Cole to classic Cole Porter, from piano masterpieces to Pokémon. Also, a soul searing drama (Judgment at Nuremberg) and a side-splitting comedy (Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man).April 1 at 2 pm & 8 pm (Saturday)THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA(Kravis On Broadway)Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert HallTickets start at $37Kravis On Broadway sponsored by Alex and Renate DreyfoosApril 3 at 7:30 pm (Monday)Lysander Piano TrioItamar Zorman, ViolinMichael Katz, CelloLiza Stepanova, PianoA South Florida Debut(Young Artists Series)Tickets: $30Young Artists Series sponsored by Harriett M. Eckstein New Art FundThis concert is with support from The Raymond and Bessie Kravis FoundationMarshall E. Rinker, Sr. PlayhouseApril 6-7 at 7:30 pm (Thursday & Friday)Marissa Mulder inMarilyn in FragmentsSondra Lee, DirectorJon Weber, Musical Director/Piano Helen K. Persson Hall Tickets $35April 7 at 7 pm (Friday)Showcase the WritingHost: Julie Gilbert(The Writers' Academy at the Kravis Center)Showcase the Writing, hosted by Julie Gilbert and open to the public, introduces talented new writers. Writers' Circle members will present all genres of work.Cohen Pavilion Tickets $10April 7–8 at 7:30 pm (Friday & Saturday)Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater(PEAK)Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. PlayhouseTickets $30This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from theMLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie DavisApril 9 at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm (Sunday)Swell Party:A Celebration of Cole PorterStarring Spider SaloffHelen K. Persson HallTickets $35April 11 at 8 pm (Tuesday)The Four Tops and The TemptationsAlexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall Tickets start at $29 Sponsored by Bessemer TrustApril 12–15+ Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30 pm+ Friday & Saturday at 7 pm & 9:30 pmSex Tips for Straight WomenFrom a Gay ManMarshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse Tickets start at $35April 12 at 8 pm (Wednesday)Michael Feinstein ConductsThe Kravis Center Pops OrchestraTo Nat and Ella with LoveWith Denzal Sinclaire and Ann Hampton CallawayLarry Blank, Associate ConductorAlexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert HallTickets start at $30With series support from Legends 100.3 FMApril 13 at 11 am & 2 pm (Thursday)Piano Battle(Adults at Leisure Series)Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert HallTickets: $29April 15 at 8 pm (Saturday)Chris BottiAlexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert HallTickets start at $25Sponsored by Lee Wolf and Dr. Jordan CohenApril 16 at 3 pm (Sunday)L.A. Theatre WorksSusan Albert Loewenberg, Producing DirectorJudgment at NurembergBy Abby MannAlexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall Tickets start at $15April 18–23+ Tuesday, Thursday, Friday at 8 pm+ Wednesday, Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm+ Sunday at 2 pmKINKY BOOTS(Kravis On Broadway)Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert HallTickets start at $27Kravis On Broadway sponsored by:* BMO Private Bank* Carolyn MetskasBeyond The Stage: Join us on April 18 for a free musical presentation at 7:15 pm in the Dreyfoos Hall lobby featuring Voices of Pride. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.April 20–21 at 7:30 pm (Thursday & Friday)Anna Bergman inYou're All the World to Me --Helen K. Persson Hall-- Tickets $35April 27–30+ Thursday & Friday at 7:30 pm+ Saturday at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm+ Sunday at 1:30 pmSoul CroonersMarshall E. Rinker, Sr. PlayhouseTickets start at $30April 29 at 7 pm (Saturday)Pokémon: Symphonic EvolutionsAlexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall Tickets start at $20About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/ Media Contact for Interviews:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net