KRAVIS CENTER Guarantees Music, Music, Music Throughout April with Memorable Concerts
Guarantees Music, Music, Music Throughout April
with Memorable Concerts and Broadway Hits
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, KINKY BOOTS, Anna Bergman, Chris Botti, Marissa Mulder,
The Four Tops & The Temptations, The Soul Crooners, Lysander Piano Trio, Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater,
Michael Feinstein & the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra, Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions & More
(West Palm Beach, FL – March 1, 2017) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts continues its star-packed 25th anniversary season in April 2017 with an amazing array of musical performances from Broadway to Motown, from classy Nat King Cole to classic Cole Porter, from piano masterpieces to Pokémon. Also, a soul searing drama (Judgment at Nuremberg) and a side-splitting comedy (Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man).
April 1 at 2 pm & 8 pm (Saturday)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
(Kravis On Broadway)
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets start at $37
Kravis On Broadway sponsored by Alex and Renate Dreyfoos
April 3 at 7:30 pm (Monday)
Lysander Piano Trio
Itamar Zorman, Violin
Michael Katz, Cello
Liza Stepanova, Piano
A South Florida Debut
(Young Artists Series)
Tickets: $30
Young Artists Series sponsored by Harriett M. Eckstein New Art Fund
This concert is with support from The Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation
Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse
April 6-7 at 7:30 pm (Thursday & Friday)
Marissa Mulder in
Marilyn in Fragments
Sondra Lee, Director
Jon Weber, Musical Director/Piano Helen K. Persson Hall Tickets $35
April 7 at 7 pm (Friday)
Showcase the Writing
Host: Julie Gilbert
(The Writers' Academy at the Kravis Center)
Showcase the Writing, hosted by Julie Gilbert and open to the public, introduces talented new writers. Writers' Circle members will present all genres of work.
Cohen Pavilion Tickets $10
April 7–8 at 7:30 pm (Friday & Saturday)
Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater
(PEAK)
Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse
Tickets $30
This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the
MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis
April 9 at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm (Sunday)
Swell Party:
A Celebration of Cole Porter
Starring Spider SaloffHelen K. Persson Hall
Tickets $35
April 11 at 8 pm (Tuesday)
The Four Tops and The Temptations
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall Tickets start at $29 Sponsored by Bessemer Trust
April 12–15
+ Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30 pm
+ Friday & Saturday at 7 pm & 9:30 pm
Sex Tips for Straight Women
From a Gay Man
Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse Tickets start at $35
April 12 at 8 pm (Wednesday)
Michael Feinstein Conducts
The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra
To Nat and Ella with Love
With Denzal Sinclaire and Ann Hampton Callaway
Larry Blank, Associate Conductor
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets start at $30
With series support from Legends 100.3 FM
April 13 at 11 am & 2 pm (Thursday)
Piano Battle
(Adults at Leisure Series)
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets: $29
April 15 at 8 pm (Saturday)
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets start at $25
Sponsored by Lee Wolf and Dr. Jordan Cohen
April 16 at 3 pm (Sunday)
Susan Albert Loewenberg, Producing Director
Judgment at Nuremberg
By Abby Mann
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall Tickets start at $15
April 18–23
+ Tuesday, Thursday, Friday at 8 pm
+ Wednesday, Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm
+ Sunday at 2 pm
KINKY BOOTS
(Kravis On Broadway)
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets start at $27
Kravis On Broadway sponsored by:
* BMO Private Bank
* Carolyn Metskas
Beyond The Stage: Join us on April 18 for a free musical presentation at 7:15 pm in the Dreyfoos Hall lobby featuring Voices of Pride. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.
April 20–21 at 7:30 pm (Thursday & Friday)
Anna Bergman in
You're All the World to Me --Helen K. Persson Hall-- Tickets $35
April 27–30
+ Thursday & Friday at 7:30 pm
+ Saturday at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm
+ Sunday at 1:30 pm
Soul Crooners
Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse
Tickets start at $30
April 29 at 7 pm (Saturday)
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall Tickets start at $20
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.
Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
Media Contact for Interviews:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
