KRAVIS CENTER Guarantees Music, Music, Music Throughout April with Memorable Concerts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Guarantees Music, Music, Music Throughout April

with Memorable Concerts and Broadway Hits

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, KINKY BOOTS, Anna Bergman, Chris Botti, Marissa Mulder,

The Four Tops & The Temptations, The Soul Crooners, Lysander Piano Trio, Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater,

Michael Feinstein & the Kravis Center Pops Orchestra, Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions & More

(West Palm Beach, FL – March 1, 2017) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts continues its star-packed 25th anniversary season in April 2017 with an amazing array of musical performances from Broadway to Motown, from classy Nat King Cole to classic Cole Porter, from piano masterpieces to Pokémon. Also, a soul searing drama (Judgment at Nuremberg) and a side-splitting comedy (Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man).

April 1 at 2 pm & 8 pm  (Saturday)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

(Kravis On Broadway)

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets start at $37

Kravis On Broadway sponsored by Alex and Renate Dreyfoos

April 3 at 7:30 pm  (Monday)

Lysander Piano Trio

Itamar Zorman, Violin

Michael Katz, Cello

Liza Stepanova, Piano

A South Florida Debut

(Young Artists Series)

Tickets: $30

Young Artists Series sponsored by Harriett M. Eckstein New Art Fund

This concert is with support from The Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

April 6-7 at 7:30 pm  (Thursday & Friday)

Marissa Mulder in

Marilyn in Fragments

Sondra Lee, Director

Jon Weber, Musical Director/Piano  Helen K. Persson Hall  Tickets $35

April 7 at 7 pm  (Friday)

Showcase the Writing

Host: Julie Gilbert

(The Writers' Academy at the Kravis Center)

Showcase the Writing, hosted by Julie Gilbert and open to the public, introduces talented new writers. Writers' Circle members will present all genres of work.

Cohen Pavilion  Tickets $10

April 7–8 at 7:30 pm  (Friday & Saturday)

Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater

(PEAK)

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets $30

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis

April 9 at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm  (Sunday)

Swell Party:

A Celebration of Cole Porter

Starring Spider SaloffHelen K. Persson Hall

Tickets $35

April 11 at 8 pm  (Tuesday)

The Four Tops and The Temptations

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall  Tickets start at $29  Sponsored by Bessemer Trust

April 12–15

+ Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30 pm

+ Friday & Saturday at 7 pm & 9:30 pm

Sex Tips for Straight Women

From a Gay Man

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse Tickets start at $35

April 12 at 8 pm  (Wednesday)

Michael Feinstein Conducts

The Kravis Center Pops Orchestra

To Nat and Ella with Love

With Denzal Sinclaire and Ann Hampton Callaway

Larry Blank, Associate Conductor

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets start at $30

With series support from Legends 100.3 FM

April 13 at 11 am & 2 pm  (Thursday)

Piano Battle

(Adults at Leisure Series)

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets: $29

April 15 at 8 pm  (Saturday) Chris Botti

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25

Sponsored by Lee Wolf and Dr. Jordan Cohen

April 16 at 3 pm  (Sunday) L.A. Theatre Works

Susan Albert Loewenberg, Producing Director

Judgment at Nuremberg

By Abby Mann

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall Tickets start at $15

April 18–23

+ Tuesday, Thursday, Friday at 8 pm

+ Wednesday, Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm

+ Sunday at 2 pm

KINKY BOOTS

(Kravis On Broadway)

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets start at $27

Kravis On Broadway sponsored by:

* BMO Private Bank

* Carolyn Metskas

Beyond The Stage: Join us on April 18 for a free musical presentation at 7:15 pm in the Dreyfoos Hall lobby featuring Voices of Pride. Beyond the Stage is sponsored by Nancy and Jay Parker.

April 20–21 at 7:30 pm  (Thursday & Friday)

Anna Bergman in

You're All the World to Me --Helen K. Persson Hall-- Tickets $35

April 27–30

+ Thursday & Friday at 7:30 pm

+ Saturday at 1:30 pm & 7:30 pm

+ Sunday at 1:30 pm

Soul Crooners

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $30

April 29 at 7 pm  (Saturday) Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall Tickets start at $20

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:

Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:

This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage.  And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.

Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/.

Media Contact for Interviews:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
