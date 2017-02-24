 
DPI Research: United States Insulin Pump Market to Reach USD 4 Billion by 2022

DPI Research has announced the addition of the "United States Insulin Pump Market & Forecast to 2022" report to its offering
 
 
VASANT KUNJ, India - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- United States Insulin Pump Market is likely to reach USD 4 Billion by the year end of 2022.

Browse full table of content at

http://www.dpiresearch.com/report-details.php?P_ID=96

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing number of diabetic patients,growing awareness towards diabetes,improved glucose control and flexible, lifestyle-compatible treatment options and technological advancement in insulin pump devices. However, high cost of the insulin pumps is hampering the growth of this market.

The research report titled "United States Insulin Pump Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Forecast 2017 – 2022" examines the market, competitive landscape and trends of the United States Insulin Pump Market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the type 1, type 2 and newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes and overall diabetes population. It provides essential insights into insulin pump users with more focused on type 1 and type 2 diabetes insulin pump users. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for InsulinPump Market has been detailed in the report. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and preferred insulin pump brand by the patients. Key trends in terms of collaborations, partnerships and licensing agreements are analysed with details. The report also explores detailed descriptionof growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Insulin Pump Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Insulin Pump Market such as Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Roche, Animas Corporation and Tandem Diabetes Care. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and sales analysis of the Insulin Pump and Diabetes Market from 2011 to 2022.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

United States Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)

United States Insulin Pump Users and Market Analysis (2011 – 2022)

United States Insulin Pump Preferred Brand – By Product

United States Insulin Pump Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System

United States Insulin Pump Market – Major Deal Types

Insulin Pump Market Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country

Key Companies Analysis

Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Insulin Pump Market

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Roche

Animas Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care

For More Information Visit

http://www.dpiresearch.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Maria Rai,Sales Manager

Email: sales@dpiresearch.com

Organization: DPI Research

Phone: + 91 728-994-9987

Sajid Jamal
(+91) 7289949987
***@dpiresearch.com
End
Source:DPI Research
Email:***@dpiresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Dpiresearch, Diabetes
Industry:Health
Location:Vasant Kunj - Delhi - India
