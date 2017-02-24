News By Tag
GET's Dain Schult, Announces Advanced Focus Group Research on Timeless Classics
GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, remarked, "What we're studying before any actual production begins is the viability of a format that would roll back to Big Band music of the Forties into Lush/Pop music of the Fifties and Sixties. We accept the fact that this is a smaller demographic group with high end numbers than other more mass appeal formats.
"We're curious to know whether it's possible to interject a "hipness" factor, by way of lifestyle positioning with the format, to broaden its appeal. Can it be an ancillary Baby Boomer format? We're going to explore all possibilities before rolling out the finished product.
"The working title for the format is 'Timeless Classics.' We don't think it will become an all Frank Sinatra all the time type of format but we also understand an artist like Sinatra would be a key component in this kind of approach not just for his music but also for his 'Rat Pack' lifestyle imagery.
"While there have been any number of Big Band and Fifties style formats in syndication for years, the question to be resolved, refined and then presented formatically is a format that captures the essence of those times and that style of music along with enough hipness factor to draw in curious Gen X and even some select Millennials into the audience mix.
"This music is too good and too classic to let fade away and die. Many of the elements of Big Band made their way into Rock n' Roll over time and certainly was the impetus for groups like the Tower of Power, Chicago and Blood, Sweat & Tears to name just a few.
"Once all of the research and development is complete, this programming will be available for long-form, daily use by GET stations (both Terrestrial and Internet) and can also be syndicated domestically and internationally."
For more information about Timeless Classics you can contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
