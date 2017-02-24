Big Stocks only respond significantly to earnings & earnings growth of Portfolio or factor Portfolio

Contact

Indian Institute of Finance

***@iif.edu Indian Institute of Finance

End

-- According to a study titledauthored by Prof.T. Manjunatha, Professor and Chairman, Visvesvaraya Technological University, The Department of MBA, University BDT College of Engineering, Karnataka published in the recently released latest issue ofVol. XXX No. 4, December 2016, specific relation cannot be established between returns and earnings, it can be fairly stated that only big stocks respond significantly to earnings and earnings growth of portfolio or factor portfolios.The study attempts to test whether earnings and earnings growth explain the portfolio returns.. Author has used National Stock Exchange continuously traded stocks and other relevant data from July 1996 to June 2010. He has formed six portfolios based on intersection of size and value which are regressed over the earnings and earnings growth specific to the portfolios and also over the earnings and earnings growth of the three factor portfolios-market, size and value.Projected and current year guideline in earnings of big stocks portfolio has significant influence on their returns. Therefore past growth in earnings and current / next year guidelines in earnings explain the returns of big stocks only. Returns of small stocks do not respond to earnings and growth in earnings of previous or current or next year.Investment in stocks and portfolios is based on returns and risks associated with many factors. The earnings and earnings growth can be taken as guidelines for returns of portfolios of big stocks. Earnings and earnings growth do not explain the returns of portfolios of small stocks and hence a different factor of risk needs to be taken for these.The empirical findings of this paper would be useful to financial analysts as the earnings and earnings growth can be taken as guidelines for returns of portfolios of big stocks.