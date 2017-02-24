News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Best Road Bike Helmets announced by OutsidePursuits.com
OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top Road Bike Helmets
The Winners are:
Editors' Choice - Team Obsidian Cycling Helmet
The makers of the Team Obsidian Cycling Helmet have created a feaure rich helmet with the latest in-mold manufacturing technology. The expanded polystyrene shell is strong while being lightweight and providing superior protection. The helmet also has 22 high air flow vents for unmatched ventilation.
Top Pick - Giro Foray Helmet
The Giro Foray helmet is made is using the in-mold manufacturing technology for unmatched protection and lightweight. One of its most popular features is the Roc Loc 5 fit system that gives the rider a comfortable fit for long rides. The helmet has 21 ventilation holes along with a wicking interior to keep your head cool and dry.
Best Buy - Kask Mojito Helmet
The Italian designed and manufactured helmet was created from the ground up to be comfortable and provide superior protection. The racheting system the helmet uses allows it to fit the riders head for a comfortable fit while providing ventilation with 26 air vents. The helmet has "Coolmax" padding that provides wicking away of perspiration to keep the riders head cool and dry.
Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/
Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.
Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com
Contact
Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse