Industry News





The Best Road Bike Helmets announced by OutsidePursuits.com

OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top Road Bike Helmets
 
 
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following Road Bike Helmets after extensive testing of comfort, weight and durability.

The Winners are:

Editors' Choice - Team Obsidian Cycling Helmet

The makers of the Team Obsidian Cycling Helmet have created a feaure rich helmet with the latest in-mold manufacturing technology. The expanded polystyrene shell is strong while being lightweight and providing superior protection. The helmet also has 22 high air flow vents for unmatched ventilation.

Top Pick - Giro Foray Helmet

The Giro Foray helmet is made is using the in-mold manufacturing technology for unmatched protection and lightweight. One of its most popular features is the Roc Loc 5 fit system that gives the rider a comfortable fit for long rides. The helmet has 21 ventilation holes along with a wicking interior to keep your head cool and dry.


Best Buy - Kask Mojito Helmet

The Italian designed and manufactured helmet was created from the ground up to be comfortable and provide superior protection. The racheting system the helmet uses allows it to fit the riders head for a comfortable fit while providing ventilation with 26 air vents. The helmet has "Coolmax" padding that provides wicking away of perspiration to keep the riders head cool and dry.

Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-road-bike-helmet

Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.

Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com

Contact
Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
Source:Outside Pursuits
Email:***@outsidepursuits.com
