METAvivor Announces Call for Proposals for Metsastatic Breast Cancer Research
METAvivor Research and Support, Inc. is requesting proposals for metastatic breast cancer research and has increased grant awards to $200,000 for this grant cycle. The organization has also included Young Investigator research awards in this years funding cycle.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- METAvivor Research and Support Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to funding research for Stage IV metastatic breast cancer (MBC), announces the opening of the METAvivor 2017-18 metastatic breast cancer research grants. According to METAvivor President, Beth Fairchild, "We have increased the grant amounts in this year's competition. We are looking forward to receiving proposals that go beyond basic metastatic breast cancer research. Our hope is to be a catalyst for bringing about new and improved treatments and therapies."
METAvivor will also be accepting proposals for Young Investigator Awards of $50,000. "At METAvivor, we know that finding a treatment to end death from metastatic breast cancer is a marathon, not a sprint and we must encourage the best and brightest minds in cancer research to study metastatic breast cancer. This is why we have created a grant competition for Young Investigators"
Metastatic breast cancer (also known as Stage IV or advanced stage cancer) is the spread of breast cancer to other parts of the body -- most commonly to the bones, liver, lungs and/or brain. Approximately 30% of breast cancer patients metastasize, and 97 – 98% die as a result, with the average survival after diagnosis being two to three years. In the US, only 2-3% of all cancer research funds are dedicated to Stage IV cancer research – yet 100% of all breast cancer deaths are caused by a metastasis.
This is METAvivor's eighth annual grant cycle that is made possible through generous donations from supporters. METAvivor has awarded a total of 33 grants to career metastases researchers to study innovative models and treatments focusing on the already-metastasized patient. Since its founding in 2009, METAvivor has put 100% of donations into its peer-reviewed research grant program.
METAvivor was founded by a community of people with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer who understood that research for the disease was underfunded. In 2010, METAvivor awarded one grant of $55,000 and since then, METAvivor has funded over $2.4 million in research grants. METAvivor anticipates awarding $1 million in grants, and doubling that amount in 2018 as part The Cancer Moonshot Initiative.
To apply for a metastatic breast cancer research grant or for additional information go to the Metavivor research grant portal.
ABOUT METAVIVOR
METAvivor Research and Support Inc. is an Annapolis-based, 501(c)(3), volunteer-led, non-profit organization founded by metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients in 2009. Our main focus is to fund critical research that will lead to advances in treatment options, quality of life and survival for patients diagnosed with MBC. Since 2009, METAvivor awarded 33 research grants totaling over $2.4 million. METAvivor is the only national organization with a peer-reviewed grant program aimed at exclusively funding MBC research, and 100% of all donations go to fund research.
METAvivor also raises awareness of MBC, provides support for people living with this disease, and offers opportunities for others to help make a difference for the metastatic community. METAvivor has gained a rapidly growing following within the breast cancer community, and has become a leader in its field.
