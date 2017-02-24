 
Celebrating Women's History Month with Author Yahrah St. John

 
 
Author Yahrah St. John
Author Yahrah St. John
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- As we recognize remarkable contributions of women in history and modern society this month, we honor Yahrah St. John, a bestselling African-American author who has helped shape and elevate the contemporary romance genre for literary readers across the globe.

Writing novels that feature high drama, seduction, and passion, St. John touts many accolades and awards as a published author at Harlequin. She has written for the Kimani Romance line since 2004, with books sold in both print and online editions.

Internationally beloved for bringing a captivating appeal to romantic fiction, St. John's work is currently sold in English speaking countries, such as the United States, Canada, Great Britain, and Australia.

"As an author, it fascinates me to be able to weave a colorful tapestry of storylines, plots, and characters into something that people enjoy reading," notes St. John. "As a woman, I'm delighted to share relatable page-turners that may make you blush," she states with a chuckle. St. John recently released her twenty-fourth book, titled "Chasing Hearts." Her publications can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble retailers, and wherever books are sold.

ABOUT YAHRAH ST. JOHN

Chicago native St. John developed a passion for writing at age 12 and has written more than twenty short stories and plays. Earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Northwestern University. She is a prominently recognized member of writer's organization's including Romance Writers of America. She is also the recipient of Romantic Times Book Reviews 2013 Reviewer's Choice Award and Best Kimani Romance for her book, A Chance With You.

During summer 2017, the author will be celebrated as a prominent voice in romance with a special event scheduled to take place in Orlando, Florida. To receive information regarding program sponsorship or participation, inquiries should be forwarded to yahrah@yahrahstjohn.com.

St. John is available for media interviews, book club presentations, speaking engagements, and book signings. Visit her website at http://yahrahstjohn.com. St. John can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/YahrahStJohn/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/yahrahstjohn, and Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/in/yahrahstjohn.
