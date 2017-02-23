 

Celebrating 7 Years of Making a Difference and Impacting Lives – Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 8AM

AIDS Walk South Dallas names Zachary Thompson, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services as 2017 Walk Ambassador
 
AWSD 2017 Official Flyer
AWSD 2017 Official Flyer
DALLAS - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- With only 24 days from the starting line, AIDS Walk South Dallas is working around the clock to guarantee a successful family friendly eventas well as gain exposure and excitement about this remarkable opportunity once again.  For the 7th year in a row, AWSD welcomes back Zachary Thompson, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) Director as the 2017 Walk Ambassadors for the event that will take place on Saturday, March 25, 2017 (rain or shine) at the historical Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Dallas, TX.

The selection of Zachary Thompson, Director of DCHHS exemplifies AIDS Walk South Dallas' theme "Engage, Educate, Empower", said, Auntjuan Wiley, AWSD Event Chair.  "With over 17, 000 people living with HIV in Dallas County, this is not just a walk for the cause; this is about CHANGE in our community", said Auntjuan Wiley, AWSD Event Chair.

In their 7th year, AWSD continues to bring awareness of HIV and raise funds to support the programs and services of AIDS Walk South Dallas, Inc. making sure men, women and children are being served compassionately and effectively all year round.

To register for AWSD, please visit https://aidswalksouthdallas2017.eventbrite.com

For more information about AIDS Walk South Dallas, visit www.aidswalksouthdallas.com. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available.

