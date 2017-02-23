Country(s)
Celebrating 7 Years of Making a Difference and Impacting Lives – Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 8AM
AIDS Walk South Dallas names Zachary Thompson, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services as 2017 Walk Ambassador
The selection of Zachary Thompson, Director of DCHHS exemplifies AIDS Walk South Dallas' theme "Engage, Educate, Empower", said, Auntjuan Wiley, AWSD Event Chair. "With over 17, 000 people living with HIV in Dallas County, this is not just a walk for the cause; this is about CHANGE in our community", said Auntjuan Wiley, AWSD Event Chair.
In their 7th year, AWSD continues to bring awareness of HIV and raise funds to support the programs and services of AIDS Walk South Dallas, Inc. making sure men, women and children are being served compassionately and effectively all year round.
To register for AWSD, please visit https://aidswalksouthdallas2017.eventbrite.com
For more information about AIDS Walk South Dallas, visit www.aidswalksouthdallas.com. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available.
