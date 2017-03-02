News By Tag
Uber® Offering New Maximum Benefits For New Riders and Drivers! Big Bonuses, Amounts Vary by State
Uber® is working aggressively to fight upcoming competition such as Lyft® and other smaller ride share programs. Uber® is excited & working extremely hard to gain & keep your business. Uber® is looking for quality drivers to improve the brand!
Uber® Riders, the lifeblood of the brand!
First and foremost, Uber® would like to provide its users with information regarding their new maximum value coupon code for new riders. Riders are the lifeblood and have put their trust in Uber® as an extremely valuable and affordable means of transportation. If you have not used Uber® previously, all of the Uber® drivers are screened with a background check and have excellent driving records. Uber® has even put safeguards in place to ensure that the driver you receive is the driver you requested with photo validation.
Uber®'s promo amounts vary by city, however; with this code you will get the maximum allotted amount of discount from the Uber® ride share company. Discounts range from $15 to $35 - varying upon your city.
So what is the coupon code? whm1i
at https://www.uber.com/
Uber® Drivers, The Cornerstone of Uber's® Success!
With Uber's® new driver promotion code, you are able to obtain several hundred dollars once you enter the code and provide 50 rides to uber® users. The bonus ranges from $300 to $1200 depending on your state (click the link below to determine your eligibility amount)
Visit * https://partners.uber.com/
So how much can you earn as an uber® driver? Well that is completely up to you and how much time you wish to spend. Uber® drivers commonly will make $40,000 per year or more. Uber® will often times offer promotions for guaranteed hourly rates of $23 or $18 per hour during certain peak hours.
Surge rates
During certain times, Uber® is simply too busy to meet the demand of riders. At this point, to meet the demand and consistently delivery; Uber® will initiate surge pricing. Surge rates are an increased ride cost based on the amount of rides needed. If you get a surge rate ride request, you simply accept the request for a ride and you will be told the amount of surge pricing. This can be something such as 1.4X the normal rate (so you would get paid around 40% more for this ride). It can go up to 3X or 5X the normal rate. This can come in extremely beneficial during special events, such as games at a stadium. Nights such as New Years drivers are known to make a VERY good wage during this time, because the crowds of individuals needing uber® rides are extremely large. Often times you will be obtaining surge rates for an extended duration. You will also likely obtain surge bonuses for events such as the Super Bowl, you can earn a high hourly rate for rendering your uber® driving services.
Be your own boss
It's truly a wonderful thing to be able to work when you want for as many hours as you want. Certain individuals truly enjoy the experience of being an uber® driver. You meet so many people from so many different "walks of life" and it's a truly exciting job if you like meeting new people.
There are a large number of individuals that drive Uber® to simply supplement their income, and on the flip side - there are another huge number of individuals that drive full time for uber®. You pick your hours and you pick where you want to pick up passengers (the vicinity).
What are the perks?
Great question, and there are a wide array of perks even above and beyond being able to be your own boss, choose your own hours and still make a good income.
Uber® offers a drivers rewards program with some amazing perks! If you join their drivers gas partner fuel card, you will receive up to $.15 off per gallon when you are an active driver!
Uber® assists with discounted health insurance & tax filing assistance. The great thing about Uber® is that there is a large number of miles you can write off that highly reduces your taxable income.
Uber® isn't going to let your maintenance costs on your vehicle beat up your pocket book either, and that is why they offer major discounts on everything from vehicle repair, maintenance and car washes. This helps ensure your job costs are lower, and your vehicle is running optimally. If you need your oil changed, a tune up or some new tires - Uber® is there along your side while you drive.
These discounts can vary and change in the future, but as of right now some example discounts would be local discounts up to 75% off car washes. Discounts of $50 off and 10% off body work at Maaco®, discounts to local restaurants and so much more!
One of Uber's® most popular discounts are their incredible cell phone plans. We are talking tremendous device discounts and excellent low cost plans. For example, a current promo (at the time of this press release) Sprint® is offering $55 per month for UNLIMITED DATA, Talk and Text. But get this, you can add on additional lines for just $25 per month... Typically unlimited plans are twice that or more!
So ultimately, drive when you want and earn what you need. That is the amazing part of joining the most popular rideshare program Uber® offers. Earn $$$ on your schedule! https://partners.uber.com/
