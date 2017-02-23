 
Navy Crow celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Military K-9 Units!

Not all heroes wear capes. Not all warriors have two legs. They answer the call anyways.
 
 
The K-9 Veteran Hoodie from Navy Crow!
The K-9 Veteran Hoodie from Navy Crow!
SAN DIEGO - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- On March 13, 1942, the US Army established the K-9 Corps, a unit dedicated to the training and utilization of dogs in combat positions. Since then, dogs have seen action in every front of every war. They served in the Pacific with the US Marine Corps, in Vietnam with the US Army, and they served in Iraq with the US Navy SEALs to name only a few places our four-legged war heroes have risked their skins.

Throughout the month of March, Navy Crow, the premier military memorabilia outfitter, is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the men, women, and canines of these proud and storied units throughout all branches of the military with brand new, not-sold-in-stores designs featuring our fur-covered veterans on hoodies and t-shirts!

Navy Crow is also prominently featuring and supporting multiple military working dog retirement programs through social media outreach, doing our part to ensure that every dog has a chance to retire to a good family.

Check out the K-9 unit designs at our website at https://navycrow.com/product-tag/k-9-veteran/ and show your support for these brave dogs and their handlers!

Navy Crow is always on the lookout for ideas for new designs and products. We do custom designs for your ship or unit past or present at competitive rates and flawless craftsmanship. Get in touch with us NOW at hq@navycrow.com and see your idea come to life!

Media Contact
Navy Crow
hq@navycrow.com
