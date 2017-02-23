News By Tag
Navy Crow celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Military K-9 Units!
Not all heroes wear capes. Not all warriors have two legs. They answer the call anyways.
Throughout the month of March, Navy Crow, the premier military memorabilia outfitter, is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the men, women, and canines of these proud and storied units throughout all branches of the military with brand new, not-sold-in-
Navy Crow is also prominently featuring and supporting multiple military working dog retirement programs through social media outreach, doing our part to ensure that every dog has a chance to retire to a good family.
Check out the K-9 unit designs at our website at https://navycrow.com/
Navy Crow is always on the lookout for ideas for new designs and products. We do custom designs for your ship or unit past or present at competitive rates and flawless craftsmanship. Get in touch with us NOW at hq@navycrow.com and see your idea come to life!
Media Contact
Navy Crow
hq@navycrow.com
