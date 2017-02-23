News By Tag
Celebrating Women of Courage Exhibit at the Ukrainian National Museum
PUBLIC OPENING RECEPTION/PARTY:
FRIDAY, MARCH 10, 2017 7 PM ($10 Admission)
CHICAGO, IL – In celebration of National Women's History Month (March 2017), the Ukrainian National Museum of Chicago welcomes Celebrating Women of Courage, a traveling exhibition curated by local Vietnam Veteran/Artist Jerry Kykisz (U.S. Army). The exhibition features photography, paintings, mixed media, poetry and short films of and by over 15 courageous artists from across the country who have overcome extreme difficulties in their lives. Many of the artists in this group exhibition are U.S. Veterans, Native Americans, and cancer survivors. Artists include Andrea Harris, Isis Charise, Lindsay Delaronde, Kathleen Flynn, Katsitsionni Fox, Kathryn Hopkins, Mandy John-Collins, Awenheeyoh Powless, Nancy Scott, and Annamae Taubeneck, to list just a few.
In addition to the traveling exhibition, there will be an exhibit by the Ukrainian National Museums' curator Maria Klimchak, displaying photos and the stories of the brave Ukrainian women that are fighting on the front lines in Eastern border of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian National Museum is located at 2249 W. Superior St., Chicago, Illinois 60612. The exhibition will be on display from March 10, 2017 until March 31, 2017.
Phone: 312-421-8020. Viewing Hours are Thu – Sun (11 am to 4 pm). Admission to the museum is $5 (children under 12 are free). http://ukrainiannationalmuseum.org/
Mr. Kykisz is one of the founding members of the National Vietnam Veterans Art Museum and a renowned photographer, Jerry explains, "All of my life I have known courageous women but until recently did not realize how many there were, nor did I fully comprehend the extent of their bravery. The circumstances in today's media world have exposed me to the scope of the matter. Young girls seeking an education - face death from terrorists. Mothers seeking safety for their children - endure treacherous journeys. Women warriors risk life and limb in combat for our country. In the quest for equality and justice, women have shown the world courage they cannot be denied and must be celebrated. I would like to thank the Iroquois Indian Museum in Howes Cave, NY for assisting with this exhibit. Of all the women serving in the armed forces, some 18,000 are native, most with a strong family history of military service. According to longhouse tradition, it is the women who may declare war, while the men go to battle. Breaking the traditional roles within family and military culture as the first female family member to serve and often the first female member of their unit, takes a lot of courage."
Orysia Kourbatov,Ukrainian National Museum
Jerry Kykisz, Curator asharris9@comcast.net
***@ukrainiannationalmuseum.org
