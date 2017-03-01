News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces National Schedule for 2017 Spring Season
Play Begins This Weekend in the UPSL's Colorado and SoCal Western Conferences
Now in its seventh year, the UPSL will begin its 2017 Spring Season with games this weekend, March 4 and 5, in its Colorado and Southern California Western Conference. In the following weeks the balance of the Arizona, Nevada and Northwest Conference teams are slated to start UPSL play.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very excited to kick of this 2017 UPSL Spring Season and announce our game schedule and kick off what will be a 10-month playing calendar which includes our two seasons this year. The Spring Season kicks off this weekend and then we break after the UPSL Spring Quattro in July, and will pick back up for our UPSL Fall Season in September. The season will conclude with the UPSL Winter Quattro the weekend of December 16-17. We wish all our teams the best of success both on and off the field."
A number of expansion teams will play their first UPSL games this weekend, and the league begins to implement its Promotion/Relegation Model.
The Colorado Conference gets underway with two games this Saturday as Club El Azul plays at Logrones FC at 3 p.m. Saturday at Five Star Stadium (9360 Washington St., Thornton, CO 80229), and Colorado Rush travels to FC Greeley for a 7 p.m. game at District 6 Stadium (100 71st Ave., Greeley, CO 80634).
L.A. Wolves FC, which went 18-0-0 to win the UPSL Western Division last season, plays Strikers FC (South Coast) at 8 p.m. Saturday night at Lake Forest Sports Park (28000 Rancho Pkwy, Lake Forest, CA 92630).
Among the other key games this weekend is Santa Ana Winds FC at Avalanche FC at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Colton High School (777 W. Valley Blvd., Colton, CA 92324). Both teams qualified for the 2016 Fall Season Playoffs.
For the full UPSL 2017 Spring Season schedule go to www.upslsoccer.com.
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New York and New Jersey. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
Page Updated Last on: Mar 01, 2017