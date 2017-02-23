News By Tag
Dead Simple Trick Brings Any Battery Back To Life (Never Buy Batteries Again)
Leaked Secret Reveals How To Bring Any Dead Battery Back To Life Again - Just Like New
Solar/Wind/Green/
The "Achilles heel" of residential solar, wind, or other power generating devices is the battery bank. Until our product, building a battery bank was extremely expensive (and difficult) but our battery reconditioning program shows people how to get batteries for free (or dirt cheap), then how to recondition those batteries with a simple new method (so they're back to "like-new" condition), then we show them how to build a solar panel's battery bank using these batteries.
This makes building a battery bank very cheap. And before our product, building a battery bank like this used to cost a small fortune.
Survival/Prepper:
Many people in this niche are looking to store as much power as possible for after the grid goes down (or other disaster). To do this, they need a large battery bank.
…and our product allows them to build a battery bank that's both the size they need and it also makes storing large amounts of off-grid energy affordable.
Additionally, many in this niche use solar, wind, or some other type of generator as a backup energy supply - and building a battery bank to store energy after "SHTF" is expensive. Our product solves this pain point.
DIYers, Home & Garden, Woodworking, Shed building:
People who like to do jobs themselves or are the handyman/handywoman type. Learning how to do jobs themselves saves money and makes them more self-reliant/
Many in this niche also own small businesses and learning skills like battery reconditioning is very valuable (see the next niche for more about that).
This market is interested in our product because it helps them save money on all types of batteries, makes them much more self-sufficient/
Jon Paul of ShoppingMoneyPR.com My Reviews states, "The beauty of this program is it over-delivers on its promises stated above. It also comes with advice on how to make a business out of their information. The program also comes with full customer support to get one up and running if this opportunity meets the need for more money to earn doing the program for someone else, other companies or meeting the needs of various communities."
Visit http://shoppingmoneypr.com/
