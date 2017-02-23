 
Industry News





ZestyNest offers free shipping to all their beloved customers on Walmart.com

 
 
Kitchen
Walmart
Chef's Knife

BURBANK, Calif. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- ZestyNest's new plan to provide new ideas for the finest customer care took place on Walmart's online marketplace. Walmart's online marketplace has been showing great numbers with selling the products of ZestyNest. ZestyNest's Chef's knife, magnetic chef's knife holder, and the tea kettle has been doing great numbers. Shocking amounts of people, witnessed ZestyNest release the innovating Grass Door Mat, bringing mother nature into your home. Gold Carbon plated Chef's Knife with it's elegant textures on the blade has been catching many customers eyes. Genuinely crafted for people who enjoy their time in their kitchens, preparing food. As ZestyNest also deliveries a combo item with it, Magnetic Chef's Knife holder, which is backed up with a 30 year warranty. Following its 30 year warranty counterpart, the Unique Whistle Tea Kettle ranks Top Ten on every single marketplace that it's on for sale.  As ZestyNest's purchases sky rocket on their charts, they thought they should give back to their customers. Starting this week, they announced that they will be applying free shipping to all their customers for their products on Walmart.com. ZestyNest acknowledges the vast population of customers who are the on website and want to spread the word out about ZestyNest and their wonderful products like their Golden colored Carbon plated Chef's knife.

Hoping to cause awareness, we spoke to William Anderson, Director of Operations at ZestyNest. "We enjoy seeing our customers loving our wonderful products," Said William Anderson. "We always think of new ways to give back to the community that helps and supports ZestyNest. ZestyNest always strives to give back to their supportful customers. Hoping to see what the community thinks of the new change on our marketplace on Walmart.com."

To learn more about ZestyNest's Carbon Plated Chef's Knife visit-

https://myzestynest.com/products/chefs-knife-with-8-titan...

