News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
National Nonprofit Launches Search for "Outlive Yourself" Award Nominations
Taylor's Gift Foundation seeks to honor inspiring individuals 'Outliving' themselves
The Foundation launched their search for nominations on March 1st and will continue to accept nominations until April 30th, 2017. Individuals are encouraged to nominate an individual or corporation who they believe is making a positive difference in the lives of others. Award recipients will be awarded at the 3rd annual Outlive Yourself Awards dinner, held on Thursday, September 28th, 2017 at Union Station in Dallas, TX.
Past winners include Kathy Aulson and Robin Bagwell in 2016 and Dr. O.H. "Bud" Frazier and Karen Cuskey Hartman in 2015. These incredible individuals were awarded for their immense impact on the lives of others through their overall dedication to going above and beyond in service to "Outlive" themselves.
The Outlive Yourself Awards is an opportunity to celebrate individuals and corporations that have made an extraordinary impact and truly embody the 'Outlive Yourself' spirit by giving back to others. The event was launched in 2015 and it is a special night that seeks to celebrate the lives and actions of inspiring individuals while also supporting the mission and work of Taylor's Gift Foundation.
Since its inception in 2010, Taylor's Gift Foundation encourages supporters to "Outlive Yourself." This message relates to a spirit of giving, a mindset of going above and beyond for others and living selflessly. Taylor's Gift encourages individuals to register as organ donors as one way that they can 'Outlive Yourself'.
The Foundation has helped to increase organ donor registrations and financially help families touched by organ donation through their Legacy Gift program. This unique program assists families who have lost a loved one with immediate needs such as food, clothing, medical expenses, utilities, rental assistance, funeral or burial costs.
Proceeds from the Outlive Yourself Awards will go to support this life-changing program and the overall mission of Taylor's Gift Foundation of Regifting Life, Renewing Health, and Restoring Families.
For additional information, visit TaylorsGift.org/
About Taylor's Gift Foundation: Taylor's Gift Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2010, with a mission to "Regift Life, Renew Health and Restore Families" by increasing official organ donor registries. The Foundation provides scholarships to graduating seniors and hasLegacy Gift grants to help families touched by organ donation who are faced with financial difficulties. For more information, visit www.TaylorsGift.org. Follow the Foundation on Facebook:www.facebook.com/
Contact:
Lindsay Cleland
LindsayCleland@
(888)994-8295
Contact
Lindsay Cleland
***@taylorsgift.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse